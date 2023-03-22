In this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Patrick Mullins reflects on the Cheltenham Festival before discussing horses that now appeal for Aintree and Punchestown.

It was a terrific week for the Mullins yard with father Willie collecting the top trainer award thanks to six wins including five Grade 1s, while Patrick rode Gaillard Du Mesnil to National Hunt Chase glory. "To win the Gold Cup and the Champion Chase with Galopin Des Champs and Energumene, that’s half the pinnacle races so that was great," Patrick said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: 'Festival Fallout.' "Then two brilliant novices like Impaire Et Passe and El Fabiolo coming through, that’s the future, while Lossiemouth and Gaillard Du Mesnil are two exciting horses as well. "We brought 76 horses over this year and it’s a funny one, maybe without Galopin Des Champs winning we might have just hit the target which might sound a bit strange to say, but considering the quality and quantity of the team we bring over that’s probably where the standards and expectations are at."

Asked to pick out a horse for the rest of the spring Festivals, Patrick nominated Ballymore third Champ Kiely, who has Punchestown on the horizon. He said: "I think Champ Kiely’s performance has to be hugely marked up. He hung to his right for the entire last lap and you can’t really see it on the replay, but at the first hurdle down the back he’s gone off out towards the car park, brought Hermes Allen with him and Impaire Et Passe followed him out, too. "For him to hang like he did, Danny [Mullins] couldn’t ride a finish on him from the second last, and still finish third, I thought it was a huge performance. Back right-handed at Punchestown, he’ll be a player." Before then it's the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree and Patrick rode the two big Mullins hopefuls for the Grand National at Cheltenham - Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible. But which one is a better fit for Liverpool?