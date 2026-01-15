Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Windsor ITV Racing Friday January 16

Go for a Mill at Winter Million

It’s day one of the Winter Million at Windsor on Friday and after a very wet Thursday afternoon it’s going to be testing enough ground given they already had 36mm in the week leading up to Wednesday.

That’s not unusual at this time of year but it is worth bearing in mind in the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle over two miles at 15:35 as a lot of the recent form on show in this race has come on much better conditions.

Wilful’s well represented Ascot form came on Good to Soft ground, for example, and those strong travellers who thrive on quicker terrain might just come unstuck here in the mud with a strong gallop also likely on the cards in this big field.

I’m happy to look away from the obvious form lines that dominate the betting and with conditions firmly in mind, along with his price, I’m drawn to the claims of Jamie Snowden’s MILLDAM at 25/1.

This horse loves it when the mud is flying having won his last four races when the ground has been officially heavy and after running down the field on better ground on his last three runs he’s dropped 5lb in the weights to a mark of 127.

That’s just 2lb above his last winning rating when he ground things out on the front end in Haydock heavy 13 months ago, and he becomes of interest now that conditions have swung much more in his favour.

He isn’t always the most fluent of jumpers but Snowden has found a good race for him in that regard here with just eight hurdles to negotiate and I’d expect him to be ridden far more prominently than he has been so far this season which looks the place to be on this sharp track.

His trainer had a couple of winners here at the November meeting and with the conditions set to possibly turn the formbook on its head the bookies look to have underestimated Milldam’s chance under Gavin Sheehan.

The Verdict: Back MILLDAM in the 15.35 Windsor