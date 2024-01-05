Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Wincanton Saturday January 6

Williams duo worth a bet at Wincanton

There is nothing ‘Premier’ about the first Saturday’s racing of the year, unfortunately, with Sandown abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Wincanton is subject to an 8am inspection, as well, and it doesn’t sound too clever there, while the Newcastle races drafted in to bulk up the ITV coverage aren’t worth watching.

It all makes for a snappy verdict this week as there is no good-quality all-weather action to save the day, either, with both Kempton and Southwell staging lower-grade twilight cards.

In the hope that Wincanton passes the morning inspection – it’s currently heavy ground there with no more rain forecast on Friday or Saturday – there are a couple of horses on the radar and both are trained by Jane Williams.

The Williams yard have been in good form all season and the winners keep coming with Kel Du Large winning for the stable at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Her runners are always worth a second look at Wincanton – she has only trained more winners at Exeter and Warwick – and both of her entries on Saturday handle heavy ground well.

First up is FAST BUCK in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase over two miles at 1.30, a 10-year-old who has dropped to a winning mark.

Previously trained by Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton (there can’t be many of those??), this horse won on his fourth go after wind surgery the last time he had his breathing tweaked, sluicing up at Lingfield in heavy ground off a mark of 119.

Rated 130 before his latest wind surgery, he’s dropped 8lb in four runs on faster ground than ideal and there was certainly promise on his first chasing run of the campaign at Sandown two starts ago where he ran on for third after being outpaced from 5lb higher on quicker ground.

Now he’s got his conditions from a reduced rating he looks a massive player and is worth getting onside at 7/2.