Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Wincanton Saturday January 6

Our form expert Ben Linfoot ended 2023 by tipping the Welsh National winner at 6/1 - can he start 2024 with a bang at Wincanton on Saturday?
1pt win Fast Buck in 1.30 Wincanton at 7/2 (General)
1pt win Honneur D’Ajonc in 2.40 Wincanton at 16/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes)
There is nothing ‘Premier’ about the first Saturday’s racing of the year, unfortunately, with Sandown abandoned due to a waterlogged track.
Wincanton is subject to an 8am inspection, as well, and it doesn’t sound too clever there, while the Newcastle races drafted in to bulk up the ITV coverage aren’t worth watching.
It all makes for a snappy verdict this week as there is no good-quality all-weather action to save the day, either, with both Kempton and Southwell staging lower-grade twilight cards.
In the hope that Wincanton passes the morning inspection – it’s currently heavy ground there with no more rain forecast on Friday or Saturday – there are a couple of horses on the radar and both are trained by Jane Williams.
The Williams yard have been in good form all season and the winners keep coming with Kel Du Large winning for the stable at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
Her runners are always worth a second look at Wincanton – she has only trained more winners at Exeter and Warwick – and both of her entries on Saturday handle heavy ground well.
First up is FAST BUCK in the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase over two miles at 1.30, a 10-year-old who has dropped to a winning mark.
Previously trained by Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton (there can’t be many of those??), this horse won on his fourth go after wind surgery the last time he had his breathing tweaked, sluicing up at Lingfield in heavy ground off a mark of 119.
Rated 130 before his latest wind surgery, he’s dropped 8lb in four runs on faster ground than ideal and there was certainly promise on his first chasing run of the campaign at Sandown two starts ago where he ran on for third after being outpaced from 5lb higher on quicker ground.
Now he’s got his conditions from a reduced rating he looks a massive player and is worth getting onside at 7/2.
The case for stablemate HONNEUR D’AJONC later on the card isn’t dissimilar and he's available at 16/1 in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase over 2m4f.
There are question marks over every horse in this field, including likely favourite Georges Saint – who is up 7lb for winning a weak contest last time out where the two leaders fell in a hole, handing him a Fakenham race on a plate.
He could win but I couldn’t get involved at 5/2 and I’d much rather have a stab at Honneur D’Ajonc at a big price given he’s well treated and is proven on testing ground.
Indeed, he’s 2/2 in the month of January, winning an Exeter handicap hurdle off a mark of 123 in heavy ground two years ago, while he won a Hereford novice handicap chase off 127 12 months ago.
His chasing career has stalled since then, but he’s back down to 123 now and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he reverted to more prominent tactics on ground he handles well.
The Verdict: Back FAST BUCK (1.30) and HONNEUR D’AJONC (2.40) at Wincanton
Preview posted at 1425 GMT on 05/01/24
