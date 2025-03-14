Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Uttoxeter Midlands National Saturday March 15

Taking two in the Midlands National

The Cheltenham Festival might be over for another year but the racing roadshow rolls into Uttoxeter on Saturday for the JenningsBet Midlands Grand National over 4m2f.

Gordon Elliott didn’t get the bounce of the ball at Prestbury Park but he could pick up a Midlands National trophy on the way home with Fortunedefortunata and Where It All Began representing him.

The problem is neither look particularly well handicapped, unlike Dan Skelton’s GALIA DES LITEAUX who is worth backing at 14/1.

The nine-year-old is well proven over this sort of trip, finishing second in a Classic Chase at Warwick, running well in eighth in a Grand National and finishing a creditable fifth in this season’s Welsh National at Chepstow.

She hasn’t been quite at her very best this season, but she's now 9lb lower than the mark she ran off at Aintree last April and I think she needed her run at Haydock in the National Trial last time after a few months off.

Skelton has added a tongue-tie and got his brother back on board, so the pieces are fitting together to coincide with the falling mark.

She is well proven on much softer ground and conditions aren’t going to be like that at Uttoxeter, but she won on good going at Market Rasen and I actually think the combination of good to soft and this trip might suit.

I also can’t resist backing her Welsh National conqueror VAL DANCER as he’s very consistent and is just 6lb higher than when he won at Chepstow at Christmas.

He jumps really well and is unexposed as a stayer, 3m6f in the Welsh National the furthest he has gone so far, but he’s a relaxed type and keeps on galloping.

Last time out in the National Trial at Haydock he ran a belter from 6lb out of the weights, looking like he might skip away two out until course specialist Famous Bridge (sixth in the Ultima) got to him.

The second Apple Away reopposes here, but she has her quirks and Val Dancer gets a 7lb pull at the weights so I’m happy to get with the likeable Mel Rowley charge again.

The Verdict: Back GALIA DES LITEAUX and VAL DANCER in the 3.00 Uttoxeter