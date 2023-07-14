Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Super Saturday at Ascot, Newmarket and York

Lethal can be a force in Bunbury

It’s Super Saturday with racing everywhere you look but it could pay to concentrate on the really good stuff and that’s namely the three Cups; the Pertemps Network July Cup and Bunbury Cup at Newmarket, and the John Smith’s Cup at York.

The feature Group 1 July Cup is a small-field affair this year but we have a couple of highly-rated three-year-olds in Shaquille and Little Big Bear taking on a bunch of older horses that include the upwardly-mobile Azure Blue.

However, Friday’s rain has sparked a big market move for Ralph Beckett’s Kinross and he’s almost disputing favouritism with Shaquille now conditions have very much swung in his favour.

It’s a tricky race to weigh up without knowing how the ground is going to ride on the day and I’m happy to leave it alone with so many good handicaps to go at.

The bet365 Bunbury Cup is one such race and I like the look of Karl Burke’s LETHAL LEVI here at prices north of 20/1 with five places generally available (you’ll get seven at Sky Bet).

He’s versatile when it comes to ground and there’s no doubt he loves the track after racking up an impressive body of work on the July Course this time last year, when he went 2-1-1 here as he rose through the handicap.

His last win here was a two-length romp from a mark of 92 last July and there’s good evidence to suggest he’s improved again this year.

Firstly, his neck second to Bielsa at York off 96 in a 21-runner field at the Dante meeting was arguably a career-best effort and secondly his close-up third off 99 at Newcastle last time out demands closer inspection.

He gave lumps of weight to the two promising three-year-olds that finished in front of him and he stuck his neck out well to ensure third, not for the first time suggesting he’s worth another go over seven furlongs.

Burke went on record a few times last season saying he was eyeing a step up to seven, but given he progressed so well over six he didn’t find the right time. That time is now and it’s no surprise he’s having a go at a big pot at a track he loves for the experiment.

One of the more obvious pace angles in the race, he’s got seven-furlong relatives in his pedigree and it’s possible more improvement is forthcoming at this trip. With the Burke still yard flying, he looks an each-way bet.

The Verdict: Back LETHAL LEVI in the Bunbury Cup