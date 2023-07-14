Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Super Saturday at Ascot, Newmarket and York

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has three bets around the country on Super Saturday at Ascot, Newmarket and York.
1pt e.w. Call Me Ginger in the 1.45 Ascot at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Nobel in the 3.10 York at 10/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Lethal Levi in 4.00 Newmarket at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
It’s Super Saturday with racing everywhere you look but it could pay to concentrate on the really good stuff and that’s namely the three Cups; the Pertemps Network July Cup and Bunbury Cup at Newmarket, and the John Smith’s Cup at York.
The feature Group 1 July Cup is a small-field affair this year but we have a couple of highly-rated three-year-olds in Shaquille and Little Big Bear taking on a bunch of older horses that include the upwardly-mobile Azure Blue.
However, Friday’s rain has sparked a big market move for Ralph Beckett’s Kinross and he’s almost disputing favouritism with Shaquille now conditions have very much swung in his favour.
It’s a tricky race to weigh up without knowing how the ground is going to ride on the day and I’m happy to leave it alone with so many good handicaps to go at.
The bet365 Bunbury Cup is one such race and I like the look of Karl Burke’s LETHAL LEVI here at prices north of 20/1 with five places generally available (you’ll get seven at Sky Bet).
He’s versatile when it comes to ground and there’s no doubt he loves the track after racking up an impressive body of work on the July Course this time last year, when he went 2-1-1 here as he rose through the handicap.
His last win here was a two-length romp from a mark of 92 last July and there’s good evidence to suggest he’s improved again this year.
Firstly, his neck second to Bielsa at York off 96 in a 21-runner field at the Dante meeting was arguably a career-best effort and secondly his close-up third off 99 at Newcastle last time out demands closer inspection.
He gave lumps of weight to the two promising three-year-olds that finished in front of him and he stuck his neck out well to ensure third, not for the first time suggesting he’s worth another go over seven furlongs.
Burke went on record a few times last season saying he was eyeing a step up to seven, but given he progressed so well over six he didn’t find the right time. That time is now and it’s no surprise he’s having a go at a big pot at a track he loves for the experiment.
One of the more obvious pace angles in the race, he’s got seven-furlong relatives in his pedigree and it’s possible more improvement is forthcoming at this trip. With the Burke still yard flying, he looks an each-way bet.
Over at York Andrew Balding can win his third John Smith’s Cup in five years with the in-form and well-in NOBEL for Qatar Racing.
The hugely unexposed son of Lope De Vega has only had five starts but things clicked for him at Newcastle last time when he bolted up after making all under Oisin Murphy for an incredibly comfortable four-length success.
He’s officially 4lb well-in on the back of that and it’s significant he was sent off at 7/2 for a hot handicap at this track on his return, even if it turned out he needed the run.
I think he appreciated the easier surface at Newcastle last time as well as the extra time and with that in mind the rain at York could turn conditions very much in his favour.
By Lope De Vega out of a Sea The Stars mare, Nobel looks likely to stay further than Saturday’s 10-furlong trip, too, and that could help him here in a race where you need to see it out really well.
His low draw in three looks ideal for a horse that will likely be ridden prominently by Cieren Fallon, allowing him to gain a positional advantage on the field, so there is quite obviously plenty to like.
Support for others has seen his price drift out to 10/1 and I’ve got to have him on side at those odds.
Finally, back CALL ME GINGER each-way at 28/1 in the opening sprint handicap at Ascot.
Jim Goldie’s team are in terrific form and he looks to have got Call Me Ginger exactly where he wants him ahead of a crack at this heritage handicap.
He’s back down to a mark of 87 (2lb below his last winning mark, even if he did need the stewards’ assistance in the Portland), he’s back at Ascot which suits his come-from-behind style (he’s won here off a mark of 86) and he lines up here five days after an encouraging run at Ayr (he’s previously won off breaks of five days and eight days).
Any rain will help his cause and he’s drawn near the pace in The Big Board, Whenthedealisdone, Get It and Equilateral, so there is loads in his favour at a massive price.
Preview posted at 1525 BST on 14/07/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org