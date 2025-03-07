Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Sandown and Wolverhampton ITV Racing Saturday March 8

Hardy selection in Saturday feature

It looks a wide-open renewal of the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday and it’s no surprise to see the bookies going 6/1 the field.

Drying ground adds an unusual factor into the mix given this race has been run on soft or worse the last eight years and when you go back to the last good-ish ground renewals you wanted to be prominent.

That said, I’d be fairly open minded about where you want to be positioned this year, as there looks to be the potential for a very strong gallop in a big field with Knickerbockerglory, Big Ginge and We’re Red And Blue all likely to be up there.

I’d be lukewarm on those at the top of the market. Bo Zenith might need softer ground at this trip, the juice has been squeezed out of last year’s winner Go Dante’s price and Batman Girac looks very short for his form even if he is trained by Willie Mullins.

Lump Sum is the class act and he should run his race but I wouldn’t be surprised to see one at a big price go in here and the one I like is Jamie Snowden’s HARDY DU SEUIL at 28/1.

He’s eight and it feels like he’s been around a while, but he’s mixed chasing with hurdling and has only had nine hurdles starts in the UK.

Rarely has he raced off a mark as low as 129 – when he ran off 124 he won a course and distance handicap by three lengths from a future Imperial Cup winner – so he looks on a handy mark and Will Featherstone takes another 7lb off.

He’s lightly-raced this season having had two starts and that puts him in a good place fitness-wise against horses with more recent battle scars, while I liked his run in a good race at Windsor, a track that would be too sharp for him, last time.

That form looks like it is going to work out well, Cracking Rhapsody boosting it in the Morebattle at Kelso last week, and Hardy Du Seuil ran a good race reverting to more prominent tactics, finishing fifth after losing a couple of positions on the run to the line.

Snowden has put the cheekpieces back on and he ran well with two seconds in handicap hurdles the first time the sheepskin was applied, so it looks a significant strategy that they reappear for his third run of the season at a track he likes.

The Verdict: Back HARDY DU SEUIL in the 2.25 Sandown