Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Royal Ascot day four Friday June 20

On the March in the Commonwealth

It could be Owen Burrows’ turn to join the Royal Ascot party on Friday as his supplemented Falakeyah bids for Group 1 glory on just her third start in the Coronation Stakes.

The daughter of New Bay could hardly have been any more impressive when running away with the Pretty Polly at Newmarket last time and given the zest she went with over 10 furlongs there’s every chance she has the gears for this mile contest.

All of her potential is factored into her price, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she blew these rivals away as I’m not convinced the various strands of Guineas form are worth much without Desert Flower and Lake Victoria turning up.

It’s not the only Group 1 on the card with the Commonwealth Cup attracting a large field of 22, the joint-largest in the history of the race after Eqtidaar beat 21 rivals back in 2018.

Like that year, there’s no standout three-year-old sprinter to scare them off at this stage and the market is dominated by horses bred for further.

Both Shadow Of Light and Jonquil are sons of Lope De Vega reverting from a mile after being placed in the English and French 2000 Guineas respectively, and while they have the class whether they have the boot is another matter.

Babouche is the shortest-priced filly in the race after beating Whistlejacket last time but I still worry about her settling when you’re dealing with prices like 9/2 in this company.

Whistlejacket himself is a bit in and out and might be better on easier ground, but I do like the look of his stablemate IDES OF MARCH who represents a good bet at 12/1.

I think the son of Wootton Bassett is going to take off at some stage this year as he looks to be getting better with experience and faster conditions at Ascot could be just what he needs to announce himself.

He bounced off fast ground to win his Curragh maiden at two, thrashing his stablemate Monumental who ran some good races in Group company further on in the campaign.

After that he landed the Round Tower Stakes, a race Aidan O’Brien also used to bring along top sprinters like U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns, while there was nothing wrong with his Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint seventh considering he suffered a wide trip over the five furlongs.

That was all good experience for this year and on his return he travelled like a better sprinter than Whistlejacket in the Committed Stakes on soft ground that wouldn’t be his bag.

Then last time in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury he was slowly away and poorly positioned on the far side, doing well to get as close as he did in second having being forced to make a big move from last position two furlongs out just to get in contention.

The aforementioned Eqtidaar and Shaquille have come out of the Carnarvon to win this race in recent years and I like Ides Of March from stall 22 on the stands’ side with Arizona Blaze likely to tow him along from 20.

The Verdict: Back IDES OF MARCH in the 3.05 Royal Ascot