Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Randox Grand National meeting 2024 day one

Brave call in the Bowl

Day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and plenty to ponder for punters; just how testing will the ground be? Can you trust runners from the Nicky Henderson stable? How well will each Cheltenham runner come out of the Festival?

All of those questions apply in the Grade 1 William Hill Bowl Chase, the day one highlight featuring Gold Cup horses and more. The most interesting ‘and more’ contenders in this are Henderson’s Shishkin and Emmet Mullins’ Corbetts Cross, but whether the latter should be as short as 7/2 is a point of contention. It was a bad renewal of the National Hunt Chase and the novice is up against genuine quality in this of the like he simply hasn’t run against before.

Gerri Colombe is an understandable favourite, but he was trained for the Gold Cup and he is vulnerable back at this trip on a flat track and there’s no juice in Shishkin’s price of 3/1 considering the stable form and the lingering doubt that he can be tricky at the start.

That leads me to Paul Nicholls’ BRAVEMANSGAME who looks the bet in the race at 10/1.

He hasn’t won this season and these wouldn’t be his optimum ground conditions, but I think the latter point has been overplayed by the market and in response to the former, he might not have done, but he’s been running consistently well.

Second in the Betfair Chase and the King George, he has been operating not far off his peak and he ran well when fifth in the Gold Cup, simply not quite seeing out the trip after being bang in contention two from home.

With that consistency in mind the addition of first-time cheekpieces is fascinating, as Nicholls is an absolute master at squeezing more out of his Grade 1 staying chasers by applying headgear at the right moment.

He got four more Grade 1 wins out of Silviniaco Conti when applying headgear, including in this race, and three more Grade 1 wins out of Clan Des Obeaux, who won this race twice in first-time cheekpieces and first-time blinkers.

It’s worth remembering that now the sheepskin is on Bravemansgame, and it would be no surprise to see a season’s best from the nine-year-old with Nicholls going for his seventh win in the contest.

The Verdict: Back BRAVEMANSGAME in the 2.55 Aintree