Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV Racing Friday November 28

Thunder to rumble for Bowen

Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting gets under way on ITV on Friday and it’s a really good card headlined by the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle over three miles at 3.00.

Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader is the proven quality in here and he’s had a run at Wetherby, but he does have to saddle a 6lb penalty and that makes life difficult for him against the likes of Impose Toi.

It’s a tricky race to assess with a few well-established chasers reverting to hurdles for a spin, and while it might be a couple of years too late for Ahoy Senor I’m fascinated to see how he gets on with the smaller obstacles.

I’m happy to leave that race alone but I am backing a chaser-turned-hurdler in the closing Coral "Pipped-At-The-Post" Payouts Handicap Hurdle over three miles as THUNDER ROCK looks too well treated to ignore.

Like Strong Leader, he’s trained by Murphy and while he was rated 156 over fences not so long ago he gets to race off a mark of 134 over hurdles here after spending last season in the doldrums over timber.

However, Murphy explained in his stable tour on these pages he never had him right last season after a fibrillating heart issue emerged at Ascot and he’s reported to be in a better place now for his best chance at the weights in ages.

There’s a chance he might need this and that it’s a sighter for a return to fences in veterans’ company next year, but the presence of Sean Bowen in the saddle in the place of a 7lb claimer looks significant and odds of 12/1 seal the deal.

With a flat three miles around Newbury on softer ground giving him his most ideal conditions since he last saw a fence, there’s a good chance he could outclass this opposition from this mark.

The Verdict: Back THUNDER ROCK in the 3.35 Newbury