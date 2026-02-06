Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury and Warwick ITV Racing Saturday February 7

Go to the Mill once more…

It’s wet and getting wetter at Newbury where the William Hill Hurdle is going to be run on really testing conditions with the ground already heavy on the hurdles track and more rain forecast ahead of ‘Super Saturday’.

It could be ‘Saturated Saturday’ more like and conditions are going to be alien to a lot of these including the likes of Let It Rain, Un Sens A La Vie and Tutti Quanti who are amongst the more unexposed contingent towards the top of the market.

Any of them could handle it just fine and win, but I would rather have my cash carried by an out and out mudlark like MILLDAM who will relish the ground in a race where plenty of them will cry off early.

He was a crazy price earlier in the week, but as it has become clear he’s getting his optimum conditions those odds have come in and he still rates a decent each-way bet at 16/1 getting the five places.

By Martaline, whose progeny have an excellent record in handicap hurdles over this sort of trip in heavy ground, Milldam’s last four form figures on ground officially heavy are 1-1-1-1 for the in-form Jamie Snowden and he’s dropped back to a competitive mark.

A winner in Haydock heavy off 125, he races off just a 2lb higher rating on Saturday and, after a couple of below-par runs on quicker ground earlier in the season, he bounced back to form at Windsor last time with a good fifth in the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle won by Hot Fuss.

Still, he was off the bridle early and shoved along by Gavin Sheehan to maintain his position, but that was a consequence of the soft ground still not being testing enough for him as he’s at his best when it’s barely raceable.

That’s likely what he’ll encounter on Saturday and while he probably wouldn’t have been classy enough to win this race in the past it’s a pale imitation of its former glories these days and he might just grind away and win it.

Isabelle Ryder takes 5lb off to further help him at the weights and she’s seven from 35 at 20% for Jamie Snowden, finishing second eight times for him, too, and I quite like the hood off angle with this horse.

Granted, Snowden hasn’t used this tactic much as far as I can see, but the last time he whipped the hood off one of his horses, Obsessedwithyou, she won three of her next five races.

The Verdict: Back MILLDAM e.w in the 15.20 Newbury