Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Leopardstown and Musselburgh ITV Racing Sunday February 1

Fab phwoar at Leopardstown

Fingers are firmly crossed that Leopardstown can finally get the Dublin Racing Festival started on Sunday as it’s a compelling card headlined by the Grade 1 Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle at 15.20.

It’s far from a given with another 8am inspection due but if we do get the green light the feature is unmissable viewing with Lossiemouth hoping to break her duck at the DRF.

It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for her in previous seasons, losing at odds of 1/3 in the Spring Juvenile here three years ago before last year’s fall in this race when duelling with stablemate State Man.

Perhaps this is the year it all comes together for her at the DRF, but heavy ground, two miles and top-quality Grade 1 company asks a new question of her again and in what could be a tactical race she looks short enough at 6/5.

I have similar concerns about Brighterdaysahead and while Anzadam has assumed the role of the interesting Mullins contender with Harry Cobden booked I’d rather take a chance on another stablemate in EL FABIOLO at 9/1.

This horse is arguably the most natural two-miler in the field having had the gears to thrash Banbridge and Jonbon in the Irish Arkle and Arkle in his novice chasing season, his win in the former race at this meeting a real coming of age performance at the time.

Out of novice company he seemed to lose his confidence over fences, falling at Aintree and Punchestown last spring, but the ability remains and he might even have beaten Marine Nationale had he stayed on his feet at the second last in the William Hill Champion Chase.

It was interesting to see him enjoy himself over hurdles on his seasonal return on New Year’s Eve, easily accounting for subsequent winners Glen Kiln and Spillane’s Tower over 2m3f, a race that should’ve brought him on an awful lot fitness-wise ahead of this return to two miles.

He loves heavy ground and he looks a classy pace angle in this under J J Slevin, who looks set to play catch me if you can along with outsider Casheldale Lad who is the other possible frontrunner.

It won’t be easy to give 7lb to the two classy mares, but he should be at a positional advantage in ground he loves and at the prices he looks underestimated to fend them all off.

The Verdict: Back EL FABIOLO in the 15.20 Leopardstown