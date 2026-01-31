Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Leopardstown and Musselburgh ITV Racing Sunday February 1

Our form expert has three selections for Sunday's ITV action from Leopardstown and Musselburgh.
The Verdict: Sunday February 1
1pt win Intense Approach in 13:25 Musselburgh at 6/1 (General)
1pt win El Fabiolo in 15:20 Leopardstown at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt e.w Beachcomber in 15:40 Musselburgh at 22/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4; 20/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Fab phwoar at Leopardstown
Fingers are firmly crossed that Leopardstown can finally get the Dublin Racing Festival started on Sunday as it’s a compelling card headlined by the Grade 1 Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle at 15.20.
It’s far from a given with another 8am inspection due but if we do get the green light the feature is unmissable viewing with Lossiemouth hoping to break her duck at the DRF.
It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for her in previous seasons, losing at odds of 1/3 in the Spring Juvenile here three years ago before last year’s fall in this race when duelling with stablemate State Man.
Perhaps this is the year it all comes together for her at the DRF, but heavy ground, two miles and top-quality Grade 1 company asks a new question of her again and in what could be a tactical race she looks short enough at 6/5.
I have similar concerns about Brighterdaysahead and while Anzadam has assumed the role of the interesting Mullins contender with Harry Cobden booked I’d rather take a chance on another stablemate in EL FABIOLO at 9/1.
This horse is arguably the most natural two-miler in the field having had the gears to thrash Banbridge and Jonbon in the Irish Arkle and Arkle in his novice chasing season, his win in the former race at this meeting a real coming of age performance at the time.
Out of novice company he seemed to lose his confidence over fences, falling at Aintree and Punchestown last spring, but the ability remains and he might even have beaten Marine Nationale had he stayed on his feet at the second last in the William Hill Champion Chase.
It was interesting to see him enjoy himself over hurdles on his seasonal return on New Year’s Eve, easily accounting for subsequent winners Glen Kiln and Spillane’s Tower over 2m3f, a race that should’ve brought him on an awful lot fitness-wise ahead of this return to two miles.
He loves heavy ground and he looks a classy pace angle in this under J J Slevin, who looks set to play catch me if you can along with outsider Casheldale Lad who is the other possible frontrunner.
It won’t be easy to give 7lb to the two classy mares, but he should be at a positional advantage in ground he loves and at the prices he looks underestimated to fend them all off.
The Verdict: Back EL FABIOLO in the 15.20 Leopardstown
Go with fresh Approach in Frodon
Over at Musselburgh it’s day two of their Cheltenham trials weekend where six races make up an 11-race ITV bonanza, if Leopardstown gets the go ahead, and there are a couple of bets that stand out.
John McConnell’s INTENSE APPROACH appeals in the bet365 Frodon Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase as he goes well fresh and could get an easy lead up front.
A winner in a novice hurdle at this meeting last year after over three months off, he won at Galway in the summer on chasing debut after a similar break when jumping well under Alex Harvey.
His style of racing should suit this track, perhaps not so much Cheltenham where he fluffed his lines in October despite going off the 2/1 favourite.
Three times the price on Sunday, he’s forgiven that freshened up for this test after 99 days off.
The Verdict: Back INTENSE APPROACH in the 13.25 Musselburgh
Life’s a Beach for O’Neill
Finally, Jonjo & A J O’Neill’s BEACHCOMBER looks worth chancing at a big price in the Pertemps Qualifier at 15.40.
This race is full of horses with plenty to prove and Beachcomber is one of them, with the eight-year-old struggling over fences in recent starts.
He ran better at Kempton last time before weakening after the second last, but a change in discipline looks a good move as the O’Neill team look for a rediscovering of his mojo.
Hurdles look a good option, as he’s better handicapped in this sphere, a mark of 127 giving him a chance as he bolted up off that rating over fences the last time he won, while he was a promising handicap hurdler – he won a Pertemps qualifier easily at Huntingdon – when last seen over timber.
A prominent racer, this sharp track looks sure to suit him and O’Neill does well with his runners here at this time of year, while I’ve always liked his headgear tweaks to sweeten up his handicappers.
He swaps the blinkers for cheekpieces on this horse and if all the little changes inspire the best of Beachcomber he’s a huge price north of 20/1 in a winnable race.
The Verdict: Back BEACHCOMBER in the 15.40 Musselburgh
Preview posted at 16:15 GMT on 31/01/26
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.