Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell ITV Racing Saturday February 22

Skelton to strike in Saturday feature

Some unexposed novices dominate the betting for the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday with Hyland and Lowry’s Bar finding themselves at the top of the market.

There’s lots to like about both of them with the former probably preferring no rain and the latter wanting as much of the wet stuff as possible, so either way one of these lightly-raced chasers looks set to get ideal conditions.

The forecast has been up and down somewhat but there looks to be showers coming at the track through Friday evening, perhaps 6mm, which should at least help those who don’t really want it too quick.

However, with the market quickly latching onto the aforementioned duo I’d rather go with experience at the prices and with that in mind it’s Dan Skelton’s HELTENHAM that makes most appeal at the odds.

There are several angles with him as he’s back down to his last winning mark of 136 and his first two runs of the season looked nothing more than a platform for the second half of the campaign, which starts now.

He ran well at this meeting last year in the 2m4f handicap chase behind Saturday rival Golden Son and while Paul Nicholls’ horse is better off at the weights it’s the Skelton runner that is the interesting one at the trip.

His running-on second at this track 12 months ago wasn’t the only time he’s suggested he’s worth a go over three miles and it looks significant that Skelton has resisted from trying the distance until a decent pot is on the line.

Sire Masked Marvel can be a strong stamina influence as he’s shown with the likes of Teahupoo and One Big Bang, while I strongly like the idea of Heltenham travelling away, using his 2m4f pace, over three miles at a speed track like Kempton.

The Verdict: Back HELTENHAM in the 3.35 Kempton