Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Kempton ITV Racing Saturday January 10

Get the Bat out in Lanzarote

Hopefully Kempton will beat the weather despite a precautionary inspection Saturday morning and after a week of very little jumps action the offering would be a welcome boost with the 17-runner Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle headlining proceedings.

The ground should still ride like it has ‘Good’ in it despite all the frost and cold weather and the pace on paper looks strong – there are plenty of prominent racers in behind likely frontrunners Goodwin and Came From Nowhere to keep them honest – so class can come to the fore.

It will be interesting to see how Lanesborough and French Ship get on off their new marks and they are respected, but I think if there’s a classy horse who is well treated to beat them it’s Harry Fry’s BEAT THE BAT.

This horse looks well handicapped off 134 on plenty of his back form, while I loved how he travelled on his first go over this 2m5f trip in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival when fourth behind Jimmy Du Seuil.

That was a major hint he’s got a race like this in him and he showed up well at Punchestown over three miles after that, but it’s his second go at this specialist trip that makes him of real interest here.

Lightly raced for his age, he might still have something up his sleeve and he looked on good terms with himself on his chasing debut first time back at Exeter on December 5 over a trip too short for him.

That should’ve put him spot on for this and the Lanzarote has been won by horses coming back from fences on quite a few occasions, including William Henry, Burrows Edge and Jay Jay Reilly in the last seven renewals alone.

Fry’s small Christmas team looked in good nick and he has an excellent 21% strike-rate at Kempton, while I like how this could play out for Beat The Bat if he’s ridden like he was at the Festival; in a prominent position at the head of the second wave.

The Verdict: Back BEAT THE BAT in the 15.17 Kempton