Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Sky Bet Ebor Festival Day Two York Thursday August 21

Our form expert continued his excellent run of form with 14/1 winner Gewan on day one at York - don't miss his three selections for day two on the Knavesmire.
The Verdict: Thursday August 21
1pt e.w. Leadman in 3.00 York at 10/1 (General 1.5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Charlotte’s Web in 4.10 York at 6/1 (William Hill, 11/2 General)
1pt win Amazing Journey in 4.45 York at 11/1 (bet365, 10/1 General)
O’Meara to Lead the way in Clipper
David O’Meara throws plenty of darts at the valuable handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile but he wins more than his fair share and he could well land the Clipper Handicap (3.00) at York on Thursday for a fourth time.
As has become typical in this type of contest he’s got five of the 18 runners and you can make cases for a few of them including Blue For You, who breaks from the same one stall as when he won this race in 2022.
He’s on a good mark, as well, but I just wonder if the ground will be a bit quick for him and he’ll likely be a hostage to fortune as they come into the straight.
Improving runners with a prominent racing style like Bullet Point, Sisyphean and Remmooz dominate the market as you might expect, but there’s probably going to be a strong gallop on here, bringing the hold-up horses into things, and I can’t resist siding with O’Meara’s LEADMAN.
Unsurprisingly the choice of Danny Tudhope, he’s an ex-Juddmonte/Andrew Balding project that looks well ahead of his mark for his new trainer and there should be more to come now he goes back out in trip to a mile.
He’s certainly bred for it and perhaps a bit further, but the only time he has tried a mile is twice on the all-weather, where he was a close second on each occasion, and trying it for the first time on turf could spark serious improvement.
You had to be taken by his excellent second over seven furlongs at Newbury just last Saturday, a performance that ensures he is 5lb well-in here, as he looked unlucky not to reel in Lou Lou’s Gift after being given plenty to do.
The quick turnaround asks a new question of him, but O’Meara has won two Golden Miles at Goodwood with Orbaan and Rhoscolyn off six and two-day breaks, so we’ll trust the trainer on that score.
Hold-up tactics aren’t the easiest to pull off over this track and trip, but the likely strong pace can help Tudhope produce the son of Kingman with a challenging run in the straight and he’s too well-handicapped to ignore at 10/1.
The Verdict: Back LEADMAN in the 3.00 York
Web to weave magic in Galtres
O’Meara might have a big runner in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, too, if Estrange is allowed to take her chance on the ground, but while that four-runner Group 1 doesn’t appeal from a betting perspective the following Listed British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes over the same course and distance certainly does.
I’m not sure the three-year-old challenge is up to much in this race as they either look exposed, short on experience or not good enough and for all that age group have dominated this race in recent years I want to be with the older fillies this time.
At a big price Rose Prick is quite interesting stepping up to 1m4f for the first time, but I’m not sure she can beat Rainbows Edge and the key form heading into this race could be her second behind Sand Gazelle in a 10-furlong Listed race at this track on July 25.
Third that day was CHARLOTTE’S WEB for the Crisfords and I’m not too surprised they are keen to take on Rainbows Edge again given she only has a length to make up on the Gosden filly, with Tudhope doing the steering again.
Her best form is on the all-weather, but that York third was a clear signal she could climb just as high on the grass and after just five starts on turf there could be more to come – especially now she steps up in trip to 1m4f.
The way she finished last time suggested she is well worth a go over another couple of furlongs and there’s hope in her pedigree, too, her dam coming from a middle-distance family.
She came from mid-division last time, while the front two were prominent throughout, and she did well to close the gap as well as she did in a race that was well represented by the fifth home, Revoir, who was a head second in a Listed race at Salisbury last week.
The Verdict: Back CHARLOTTE’S WEB in the 4.10 York
Amazing bet in the nursery
Finally, Jamie Osborne’s AMAZING JOURNEY is worth backing in the Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs.
The Starspangledbanner colt already has a York nursery on his CV after he won a six-furlong handicap here on July 12, where he came from last to first to win comfortably over six furlongs off a 6lb lower mark.
Last time he ran off a 5lb higher rating at Goodwood in heavy ground over seven furlongs and he was repeatedly denied racing room before he stayed on for a close-up fifth once in the clear.
He still looks to have more to offer in the nursery sphere on that evidence and seven furlongs back at York on fast ground looks ideal for him.
The Verdict: Back AMAZING JOURNEY in the 4.45 York
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 20/08/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.