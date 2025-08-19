Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Sky Bet Ebor Festival Day Two York Thursday August 21

O’Meara to Lead the way in Clipper

David O’Meara throws plenty of darts at the valuable handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile but he wins more than his fair share and he could well land the Clipper Handicap (3.00) at York on Thursday for a fourth time.

As has become typical in this type of contest he’s got five of the 18 runners and you can make cases for a few of them including Blue For You, who breaks from the same one stall as when he won this race in 2022.

He’s on a good mark, as well, but I just wonder if the ground will be a bit quick for him and he’ll likely be a hostage to fortune as they come into the straight.

Improving runners with a prominent racing style like Bullet Point, Sisyphean and Remmooz dominate the market as you might expect, but there’s probably going to be a strong gallop on here, bringing the hold-up horses into things, and I can’t resist siding with O’Meara’s LEADMAN.

Unsurprisingly the choice of Danny Tudhope, he’s an ex-Juddmonte/Andrew Balding project that looks well ahead of his mark for his new trainer and there should be more to come now he goes back out in trip to a mile.

He’s certainly bred for it and perhaps a bit further, but the only time he has tried a mile is twice on the all-weather, where he was a close second on each occasion, and trying it for the first time on turf could spark serious improvement.

You had to be taken by his excellent second over seven furlongs at Newbury just last Saturday, a performance that ensures he is 5lb well-in here, as he looked unlucky not to reel in Lou Lou’s Gift after being given plenty to do.

The quick turnaround asks a new question of him, but O’Meara has won two Golden Miles at Goodwood with Orbaan and Rhoscolyn off six and two-day breaks, so we’ll trust the trainer on that score.

Hold-up tactics aren’t the easiest to pull off over this track and trip, but the likely strong pace can help Tudhope produce the son of Kingman with a challenging run in the straight and he’s too well-handicapped to ignore at 10/1.

The Verdict: Back LEADMAN in the 3.00 York