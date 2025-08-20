Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Sky Bet Ebor Festival Day Three York Friday August 22

Touch of Frost in the Nunthorpe

With no standout sprinter at the top level the market for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes has attracted unexposed horses towards the top with the bookies backing away from potential.

The two-year-old Lady Iman and the three-year-old Arizona Blaze are the two that have found their way to the top of the betting and both have to be respected with Ger Lyons’ juvenile getting bags of weight from the older horses.

However, they’ve been very well found and with neither proven in top-level open sprint company I’d rather side with experience as that is what often comes to the fore in the Nunthorpe.

In the last 13 renewals 12 have been won by horses four and older and you have to take notice of the remarkable record of fillies and mares in this race, too, with eight winning the Nunthorpe since Margot Did got the ball rolling in 2011.

With that in mind I’m drawn to the claims of William Knight’s four-year-old FROST AT DAWN as she has improved markedly in a visor this year and this looks the race for her given her very speedy running style.

She’s not unlike Highfield Princess in the way she started her career over further but she is getting quicker with age and the best performance of her life came at Royal Ascot where she burned off everything bar American Affair in the King Charles III Stakes.

That was hard evidence that five furlongs on good to firm ground is right up her street and she ran a very good race behind Jm Jungle at Goodwood in the King George Qatar Stakes considering the ground went slightly against her.

She showed her customary early speed and was only beaten a length and three quarters in fourth, but she can return to her Royal Ascot form here from a good low draw in six on quicker ground.

Mickael Barzalona was on her at Ascot and he’s back on board the daughter of Frosted here. His instructions from Knight will be simple – get out quickly and keep going.

That’s what you want on the Knavesmire and at 20/1 she looks a fair each-way bet getting the four places.

The Verdict: Back FROST AT DAWN in the 3.35 York