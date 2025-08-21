Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Sky Bet Ebor Festival Day Four York Saturday August 23

Our form expert is over 70pts up for August after further tipping success at 6/1, 14/1 and 16/1 this week - don't miss his selections for Sky Bet Ebor day at York.

The Verdict: Saturday August 23 2pts win Bowmark in 1.50 York at 11/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Boatswain in 2.25 York at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Mudbir in 2.05 Goodwood at 11/2 (BetVictor, Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt e.w. Siege Of Troy in 3.35 York at 14/1 (bet365, Boylesports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Lay Siege to the bookies in the Ebor

Since Willie Mullins first won the Sky Bet Ebor in 2009 Irish trainers have assembled a great record in the valuable handicap, winning seven of the last 16 renewals, and they have a strong hand in this year’s race. Mullins has the two at the top of the market in Hipop De Loire and Ethical Diamond, Aidan O’Brien is double-handed, Henry de Bromhead bids to retain the trophy and both Joseph O’Brien and Jim Bolger are represented too. However, Johnny Murtagh is going for his third win in the race and with such a great record from so few runners his filly SIEGE OF TROY looks a big price. The daughter of Siyouni isn’t short of pace relative to this test, winning her maiden over 10 furlongs, but she’s obviously inherited plenty of stamina from her dam’s side and more looks forthcoming now she goes out a couple of extra furlongs in trip. She’s a half-sister to Middle Earth who won the Melrose over the course and distance and the way she kept on in both the Duke Of Edinburgh behind Ethical Diamond (she gets an 8lb pull at the weights) at Royal Ascot and then last time in a Leopardstown Group 3, both over 1m4f, bodes very well indeed. That Group 3 run was really encouraging now she goes handicapping again and she’s officially 3lb well-in, while Murtagh has intriguingly booked the services of 7lb claimer Patrick McGettigan, who he spoke of in glowing terms in a RacingTV interview on Thursday night (see tweet below). When Murtagh won his first Ebor with Mutual Regard he was ridden by a 5lb claimer in Louis Steward and the upshot is he’s got an improving Group-class filly running for a big handicap prize off a very light weight.

🗣️"Seven pounds is a lot of weight."@JohnnyMurtagh gives us the latest on Zahrann as well as his Ebor contender Siege Of Troy, who is a huge ride for 7lb apprentice Patrick McGettigan 🔽 pic.twitter.com/AC9kfMlcR0 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 21, 2025

The Verdict: Back SIEGE OF TROY in the 3.35 York

Get on the Boat in the Melrose

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap over the Ebor course and distance for three-year-olds looks as competitive as you’d expect but I do think there’s some mileage in BOATSWAIN’s price at around 16/1. Simon & Ed Crisford’s horses are in terrific form and both their York runners have run well, while Boatswain has continually shaped like he has a handicap in him off his current rating. The son of New Bay didn’t run at two and was gelded before he saw a racetrack, but he has improved as he has gone out in trip despite not winning since his debut and he has shown promise on his last two runs. In the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot he wasn’t beaten far despite meeting trouble in running, while last time at Sandown he again didn’t get a clean run through and he wasn’t suited by the race turning into a sprint for home up the hill. The handicapper has only dropped him 1lb, but he looks competitive off 93 now he’s going to have a sound gallop to aim at and with William Buick booked for the job a career-best is expected. The Verdict: Back BOATSWAIN in the 2.25 York

Bow to hit the mark for Gosdens

Earlier on the card BOWMARK can confirm himself a horse on the upgrade in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes for John & Thady Gosden. This looks a very good spot for him getting 7lb from the older horses on the weight-for-age and the likes of King’s Gambit and Bullet Point might struggle to give a horse of his talent the half a stone. The son of Kingman was unraced until the December of his two-year-old career but he looked a typical Gosden late-bloomer when he bolted up at Kempton in that month. In the spring he looked seriously progressive when a neck second in a Newcastle Listed race on just his second start and then he sluiced up again in a York novice at prohibitive odds. Such was the impression he made he was pitched in the French Derby where he weakened late on after racing keenly early, but he was only beaten just over six lengths and retains all his vast potential. Gosden is a master at being patient with this type of horse and he reminds me very much of Friendly Soul last year who returned from over a couple of months off by bolting up dropping in trip at Ascot before going on to bigger things. Like Bowmark she is by Kingman and it looks significant Gosden has given him 83 days off and brought him back in slightly calmer waters dropped in trip at a track he likes. The Verdict: Back BOWMARK in the 1.50 York

Bowmark looks the bet of the day at York

Throw some Mud at Goodwood