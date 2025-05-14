Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing York Dante Festival day two Thursday May 15

Game, set, match for the Gredleys in Dante

All eyes on day two at York will be on The Lion In Winter in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes as Aidan O’Brien’s Betfred Derby favourite has his first run for 267 days.

The son of Sea The Stars made a deep impression in two starts as a juvenile, doing well to win twice over seven furlongs including at this track in an Acomb Stakes that has worked out incredibly well.

The Lion In Winter had three subsequent Group winners beaten immediately in behind, including the 2000 Guineas hero Ruling Court, so it’s no wonder his return is eagerly anticipated.

He could be the story of the season, but first time back I want to take him on.

Ruled out of the Dewhurst due to a bruised foot, his juvenile campaign was cut short and then his three-year-old return delayed after taking time to come to hand.

Carrying too much condition to even go to the Guineas, things clearly haven’t clicked without hiccup this spring and you have to believe O’Brien when he says he’ll come on significantly for this outing.

Of course, he could still do that and win here, the Derby is only 23 days away after all, but the extra week has given O’Brien time to take in this trial with his best Epsom chance and I’ve no doubt he’ll be peaking on that first Saturday in June rather than on the Knavesmire in May.

At odds-on I have to take him on and the one that appeals against him is WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE for James Owen and owners the Gredley family.

Fresh from winning the Chester Cup with East India Dock, the same connections target Dante glory now with a horse who has started his three-year-old career well but has plenty more to offer now he goes out in trip.

By the Guineas winner and Derby fourth Kameko out of a Sea The Stars mare who won over 10 furlongs, Eva Maria, everything Wimbledon Hawkeye has done has suggested he wants a mile and a quarter at three.

Whether that was when he was beaten less than two lengths by The Lion In Winter in the Acomb here last August, or when he waltzed away with the Royal Lodge over a mile at two, or when he rallied for fifth in the 2000 Guineas, Wimbledon Hawkeye has suggested there is plenty more to come over 1m2f.

He gets that chance here and if you take The Lion In Winter out of the equation he’s the form horse in the race, while his relative wealth of experience (seven starts) could be no bad thing against a posse of more lightly-raced horses.

I like that he’s had a couple of starts to run the freshness out of him and if Hector Crouch can get him settled just off likely frontrunner Alpine Trail then he might just get the run of the race, as well.

The Verdict: Back WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE in the 3.45 York