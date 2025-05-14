Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing York Dante Festival day two Thursday May 15

Our form expert has three selections for day two of the Dante Festival at York including in the feature.
The Verdict: Thursday May 15
1pt win Spartan Arrow in 2.10 York at 17/2 (William Hill, 8/1 General)
1pt win Mr King in 2.42 York at 14/1 (William Hill, 12/1 bet365, Paddy Power)
1pt win Wimbledon Hawkeye in 3.45 York at 7/1 (General)
Game, set, match for the Gredleys in Dante
All eyes on day two at York will be on The Lion In Winter in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes as Aidan O’Brien’s Betfred Derby favourite has his first run for 267 days.
The son of Sea The Stars made a deep impression in two starts as a juvenile, doing well to win twice over seven furlongs including at this track in an Acomb Stakes that has worked out incredibly well.
The Lion In Winter had three subsequent Group winners beaten immediately in behind, including the 2000 Guineas hero Ruling Court, so it’s no wonder his return is eagerly anticipated.
He could be the story of the season, but first time back I want to take him on.
Ruled out of the Dewhurst due to a bruised foot, his juvenile campaign was cut short and then his three-year-old return delayed after taking time to come to hand.
Carrying too much condition to even go to the Guineas, things clearly haven’t clicked without hiccup this spring and you have to believe O’Brien when he says he’ll come on significantly for this outing.
Of course, he could still do that and win here, the Derby is only 23 days away after all, but the extra week has given O’Brien time to take in this trial with his best Epsom chance and I’ve no doubt he’ll be peaking on that first Saturday in June rather than on the Knavesmire in May.
At odds-on I have to take him on and the one that appeals against him is WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE for James Owen and owners the Gredley family.
Fresh from winning the Chester Cup with East India Dock, the same connections target Dante glory now with a horse who has started his three-year-old career well but has plenty more to offer now he goes out in trip.
By the Guineas winner and Derby fourth Kameko out of a Sea The Stars mare who won over 10 furlongs, Eva Maria, everything Wimbledon Hawkeye has done has suggested he wants a mile and a quarter at three.
Whether that was when he was beaten less than two lengths by The Lion In Winter in the Acomb here last August, or when he waltzed away with the Royal Lodge over a mile at two, or when he rallied for fifth in the 2000 Guineas, Wimbledon Hawkeye has suggested there is plenty more to come over 1m2f.
He gets that chance here and if you take The Lion In Winter out of the equation he’s the form horse in the race, while his relative wealth of experience (seven starts) could be no bad thing against a posse of more lightly-raced horses.
I like that he’s had a couple of starts to run the freshness out of him and if Hector Crouch can get him settled just off likely frontrunner Alpine Trail then he might just get the run of the race, as well.
The Verdict: Back WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE in the 3.45 York
King to be crowned in the Hambleton
The Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap over a mile is as competitive as you’d expect but MR KING looks a fair price for Iain Jardine.
This horse needs a strongly-run mile to be seen to best effect and he likes to come through runners with a late challenge, so this race is likely to have been a target for some time.
Indeed, he ran a cracker over the course and distance in the Clipper Handicap at the last Ebor Festival on stable debut, beaten just two-and-a-half lengths off a 5lb higher mark at 50/1 in a deeper race than this one.
He’s been in and out since, but he ran a super race at Ayr last September on good to firm ground when a half-length third off 4lb higher and those pieces of form suggests he’s got a race like this in him when everything drops right.
That certainly didn’t happen in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time when he was a well-backed 7/2 favourite, the son of Kingman somehow getting trapped wide with no cover from stall six and that did for his chance.
Still, he ran well, trading at a low of 2.48 on Betfair before his wide trip took its toll, and granted a bit of luck in-running here he could run a big race under P J McDonald.
The Verdict: Back MR KING in the 2.42 York
Arrow to hit the target for Watson
Finally, the opening Lindum York Handicap over five furlongs is full of in-form sprinters and a good race looks in store with pace spread across the track.
SPARTAN ARROW looks to be getting quicker with experience, though, and this thriving and lightly-raced five-year-old could be the answer for Archie Watson.
The son of Sioux Nation has only had the 11 runs in his career and he put in a clear career-best at Epsom last time, scorching home on the quickest sprint track in the land to make a mockery of his mark of 92.
First-time cheekpieces galvanised the effort and while he’s gone up 7lb he could be pattern class over a quick five with Watson steering his course.
This time last year he was third in this race for the Crisfords after a slightly tardy start, but that was his first run in 328 days and he’s expected to be much sharper here.
Indeed, for all that he’s not had much racing in his first few years he’s thriving on action now, this his fifth run of the campaign and he looks to be getting better with each start.
Hollie Doyle should have a target to aim at in the front-running Tees Spirit on the far side and her mount should relish this test of speed in his current rich vein of form.
The Verdict: Back SPARTAN ARROW in the 2.10 York
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 14/05/25
