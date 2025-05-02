Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing on 2000 Guineas card at Newmarket Saturday May 3

Room for expansion in O'Brien’s Guineas XI

It’s not often you get an Aidan O’Brien-trained and Ryan Moore-ridden colt fly under the radar in the Betfred 2000 Guineas, but that certainly feels the case with EXPANDED in this year's renewal.

Seemingly here by default following the defections of first The Lion In Winter and then Twain, the twice-raced son of Wootton Bassett has been easy to back in the days leading up to the first Classic of the season.

O’Brien hasn’t won the 2000 Guineas since 2019 and he's had three beaten favourites turned over in the contest since then, with Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy both bouncing back from their Guineas woes to win the Derby and more.

It's easy to see why there isn't much love for Expanded, then, but he's a different type to the aforementioned duo who were trained to improve through their three-year-old campaign and I’m not sure that’ll be the case with this horse.

He reminds me more of Paddington, another twice-raced juvenile who bloomed in the spring of his three-year-old career after coming to prominence in the Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh, a race Expanded was pencilled in for before he was somewhat parachuted into the Guineas.

This is a big enough task on just his third career start, of course, but he ran a stormer in the Dewhurst at this track on his second start when he handled the undulations well, Shadow Of Light’s greater experience helping him get the job done by a neck.

The duo raced wide apart that day and Expanded's rhythm was unsettled a little by Ancient Truth, but it was a huge effort for one so inexperienced and it would be no surprise if he reverses that form here with O’Brien’s horse likely to be better suited by the mile.

The Dewhurst form seems to have been overlooked a little this time around, probably because The Lion In Winter missed the engagement, but the O’Brien horses are going well and I wouldn’t be quick to dismiss his Expanded from calculations.

That goes without saying for a man going for his 11th 2000 Guineas, but at 13/2 he looks the bet against Field Of Gold and Ruling Court who have been well found at the top of the betting for all that they are both respected.

The Verdict: Back EXPANDED in the 3.35 Newmarket