Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing on 2000 Guineas card at Newmarket Saturday May 3

Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's ITV Racing on Betfred 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket.
The Verdict: Saturday May 3
0.5pts e.w. Inishfallen in 1.45 Newmarket at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Galeron in 2.20 Newmarket at 11/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Twilight Calls in 2.55 Newmarket at 15/2 (William Hill)
1pt win Expanded in 3.35 Newmarket at 13/2 (William Hill)
Room for expansion in O'Brien’s Guineas XI
It’s not often you get an Aidan O’Brien-trained and Ryan Moore-ridden colt fly under the radar in the Betfred 2000 Guineas, but that certainly feels the case with EXPANDED in this year's renewal.
Seemingly here by default following the defections of first The Lion In Winter and then Twain, the twice-raced son of Wootton Bassett has been easy to back in the days leading up to the first Classic of the season.
O’Brien hasn’t won the 2000 Guineas since 2019 and he's had three beaten favourites turned over in the contest since then, with Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy both bouncing back from their Guineas woes to win the Derby and more.
It's easy to see why there isn't much love for Expanded, then, but he's a different type to the aforementioned duo who were trained to improve through their three-year-old campaign and I’m not sure that’ll be the case with this horse.
He reminds me more of Paddington, another twice-raced juvenile who bloomed in the spring of his three-year-old career after coming to prominence in the Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh, a race Expanded was pencilled in for before he was somewhat parachuted into the Guineas.
This is a big enough task on just his third career start, of course, but he ran a stormer in the Dewhurst at this track on his second start when he handled the undulations well, Shadow Of Light’s greater experience helping him get the job done by a neck.
The duo raced wide apart that day and Expanded's rhythm was unsettled a little by Ancient Truth, but it was a huge effort for one so inexperienced and it would be no surprise if he reverses that form here with O’Brien’s horse likely to be better suited by the mile.
The Dewhurst form seems to have been overlooked a little this time around, probably because The Lion In Winter missed the engagement, but the O’Brien horses are going well and I wouldn’t be quick to dismiss his Expanded from calculations.
That goes without saying for a man going for his 11th 2000 Guineas, but at 13/2 he looks the bet against Field Of Gold and Ruling Court who have been well found at the top of the betting for all that they are both respected.
The Verdict: Back EXPANDED in the 3.35 Newmarket
Twilight to storm the Palace
Earlier on the card TWILIGHT CALLS can make it third time lucky in the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Palace House Stakes over five furlongs.
This horse needs the dream combination of quick ground and a strong gallop to thrive over five and he looks to have both of those factors here for the first time in this race.
Two years ago he was sent off 11/4 favourite before the soft ground blunted his challenge, while last year he was sent off 3/1 only to get going all too late as he finished well for a close-up fourth.
He needs them to go quicker earlier and they could do with Washington Heights, Democracy Dilemma and Tropical Storm in the field, so the stage is set for him as he runs in the colours of Phil Cunningham for the first time with Richard Spencer now doing the training.
Twilight Calls has won first time out over this course and distance before and the booking of Jamie Spencer could be a masterstroke for a horse who likes to come from off the pace.
The Verdict: Back TWILIGHT CALLS in the 2.55 Newmarket
Galeron can run for the Hills
GALERON appeals at 11/1 in the Betfred Suffolk Stakes over 1m1f for Charles Hills and Jason Watson.
This horse was fourth in the 2000 Guineas and then wasn’t beaten far by the aforementioned Paddington in the Irish 2,000 Guineas a couple of years ago before he went to ply his trade in Australia.
He returned to the UK scene at Doncaster five weeks ago, finishing a superb fifth in the Lincoln after travelling well and navigating his way around runners to challenge on the far side, finishing well and with more in the tank (see free video replay, below).
It was a great platform to work from and he could well follow in the hoofprints of last year’s winner, Liberty Lane, who also graduated from being beaten in the Doncaster race.
He’s certainly been given a chance by the handicapper leaving him on 102 and the step up to nine furlongs could be a positive judging by that last run, as well.
The Verdict: Back GALERON in the 2.20 Newmarket
Inishfallen could prove himself well handicapped
Finally, Brian Meehan’s INISHFALLEN stands out at a big price in the Betfred Handicap over six furlongs at 1.45.
His trainer is still experimenting with him trip-wise and trying him over a mile last time at Newbury didn’t work as he did too much too soon on the front end.
However, he shaped like a good horse who probably needed the freshness running out of him and I like him dropping back to six here.
He ran a cracker over this trip on his final start at three at Yarmouth and he’s surrounded by pace here with Lethal Levi and Run By Run likely to tow him into the contest nicely.
The Verdict: Back INISHFALLEN in the 1.45 Newmarket
Preview posted at 1535 BST on 02/05/25
