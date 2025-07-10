Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newmarket Friday July 11

Ben Linfoot had two winners from two races on day one of the July Festival and has tipped 9/1, 15/2, 10/1 and 7/1 winners in his last three Verdict columns - don't miss his Friday tips at Newmarket and York.
The Verdict: Friday July 11
1pt win Marhaba Ghaiyyath in 1.50 Newmarket at 15/2 (General)
1pt win Streets Of Gold in 2.10 York at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Align The Stars in 3.00 Newmarket at 8/1 (General)
Look at the Stars…
Mark Johnston used to farm the handicaps at the July Festival and while son Charlie hasn't hit the same heights at the big meetings since he took over the licence his yard has been in super form since the start of June.
Lazy Griff has been his headline horse after running such good races in both the Derby and Irish Derby, but the Johnstons' bread and butter is valuable staying handicaps like the bet365 Trophy, a race they’ve won three times in the last six years.
No wonder ALIGN THE STARS has been pointed at this race then, a strong-staying son of Sea The Stars who loves 1m6f and fast ground.
He got better with racing as a three-year-old last season, winning three in a row from mid-June onwards at Thirsk, Haydock and Goodwood, and with five races under his belt already this campaign he could take off at this time of year again.
I certainly felt there were plenty of positives to take from his close-up seventh in the Ascot Stakes last time, where he ran with zest in the first-time cheekpieces, headgear that tuned him up perhaps a little too much considering the marathon distance.
To be beaten under three lengths despite racing keenly was a very good sign, though, especially with this drop back to 1m6f in mind, and racing on the speed at Newmarket off what will likely be a strong gallop should be an ideal scenario for him.
A few of these are well-in, but it looks a tight handicap and it could well come down to track position and who is best suited to this test in the conditions, making the 8/1 about Align The Stars a fair price.
The Verdict: Back ALIGN THE STARS in the 3.00 Newmarket
M.G to do them for speed
In contrast the opening bet365 Handicap is a race seemingly lacking in frontrunners and that could undo one or two of the fancied horses.
Indeed, Urban Glimpse looks a horse seriously on the upgrade but a steadily-run race possibly cost him at York last time out and he might just face a similar scenario here.
I want a horse with gears on my side and we’ll go to the Johnston yard again and back MARHABA GHAIYYATH as he steps back up to 1m2f from a mile.
He ran well over this distance two starts ago at Chester (see free video replay, below) when pulling four lengths clear with Urban Glimpse’s stablemate Topteam, despite being carried right on the turn for home, form that looks good after the winner went in again at Thirsk.
After that he went and won over a mile at Redcar, a race he was entitled to win being 5lb well-in, but he still did it very nicely against a batch of solid milers and it was further evidence he has come out of a two-month break well after a below-par turf debut at Musselburgh in April.
He looks progressive and his gears for a mile might just be a vital asset in this field with James Doyle an eye-catching jockey booking.
The Verdict: Back MARHABA GHAIYYATH in the 1.50 Newmarket
Strike Gold at York
Over at York there’s some good action and I like the look of Julie Camacho’s STREETS OF GOLD in the opening William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap over seven furlongs.
Formerly with Eve Johnson Houghton, Camacho is a dab hand at getting wins out of recruits like this and he really caught the eye at Newcastle two weeks ago on his first start for 266 days, first start for his new yard and first start since wind surgery.
Sent off at 40/1, he moved into contention a quarter of a mile from home and traded at 3.2 on Betfair in-running before getting tired late on after his absence.
It was a run that should’ve put him spot on for his return to turf and off a mark of 96 he knocks the eye out here at 8/1 a track where he is two from two.
The Verdict: Back STREETS OF GOLD in the 2.10 York
Preview posted at 1610 BST on 10/07/25
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.