Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newmarket Friday July 11

Look at the Stars…

Mark Johnston used to farm the handicaps at the July Festival and while son Charlie hasn't hit the same heights at the big meetings since he took over the licence his yard has been in super form since the start of June.

Lazy Griff has been his headline horse after running such good races in both the Derby and Irish Derby, but the Johnstons' bread and butter is valuable staying handicaps like the bet365 Trophy, a race they’ve won three times in the last six years.

No wonder ALIGN THE STARS has been pointed at this race then, a strong-staying son of Sea The Stars who loves 1m6f and fast ground.

He got better with racing as a three-year-old last season, winning three in a row from mid-June onwards at Thirsk, Haydock and Goodwood, and with five races under his belt already this campaign he could take off at this time of year again.

I certainly felt there were plenty of positives to take from his close-up seventh in the Ascot Stakes last time, where he ran with zest in the first-time cheekpieces, headgear that tuned him up perhaps a little too much considering the marathon distance.

To be beaten under three lengths despite racing keenly was a very good sign, though, especially with this drop back to 1m6f in mind, and racing on the speed at Newmarket off what will likely be a strong gallop should be an ideal scenario for him.

A few of these are well-in, but it looks a tight handicap and it could well come down to track position and who is best suited to this test in the conditions, making the 8/1 about Align The Stars a fair price.

The Verdict: Back ALIGN THE STARS in the 3.00 Newmarket