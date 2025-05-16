Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newbury and Newmarket Saturday May 17

London calling for Nebras

The Group 1 BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes takes centre stage at Newbury on Saturday and it’s a crackerjack renewal with Rosallion, Notable Speech and Fallen Angel returning against Tamfana and Dancing Gemini, who are fit and firing.

Much will depend on tactics here and if Fallen Angel is fit to do herself justice she looks a massive price, but Karl Burke’s words of caution regarding her homework are somewhat off-putting even if you tend to take trainer quotes with a pinch of salt.

It looks a very tricky race to try and unravel, Notable Speech and Rosallion the two to beat if they are on-song, but with many imponderables it looks a race to watch and learn from.

The preceding Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap over 10 furlongs is another race that is often a launchpad for a Group-class performer and class has tended to rise to the top in this heat in recent years.

In the last five renewals the winner has come from the top four in the weights and the market expects that to happen again with NEBRAS, Genealogy and Saddadd, the top three in the weights, heading the betting.

Preference is for John & Thady Gosden’s Nebras, a Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa who will likely be competing in Group races sooner rather than later.

He improved significantly from his Southwell return when running second in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the Guineas meeting, coming from last to second in the style of a horse that will have more to offer with that run under his belt.

It was his first go at 10 furlongs and it sparked serious improvement, while galloping Newbury is expected to suit as it did Nashwa, who won at this meeting on her second run of the season as a three-year-old.

Nebras has a similar profile to the same stable’s Israr, another choicely-bred improver who won this race from a big weight having prepped by being placed at Newmarket on his previous run.

A strong gallop looks likely and that would suit this hold-up performer, who can come through horses late to land the spoils under Hollie Doyle.

The Verdict: Back NEBRAS in the 2.00 Newbury