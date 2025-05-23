Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Haydock and Goodwood Saturday May 24

Grande ambition for Stack

The Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock takes centre stage in the UK on Saturday and it has the look of a wide-open renewal with no standout sprinter on show like when the likes of Battaash used to turn up for this race.

It is consequently an appealing betting heat and while the likes of Rumstar and American Affair are well respected after recent wins they’re looking short enough in the market now they’re disputing favouritism.

Starlust is a top-level winner after his win out at the Breeders’ Cup, but he wants to chase a strong gallop on very fast ground and he carries a penalty here, so he could easily take a wander in the market.

The one I like at the prices is Fozzy Stack’s GRANDE MARQUES as she looks a very dangerous rival getting all the allowances as a three-year-old filly.

We saw Dramatised take advantage of such a scenario in this race a couple of years ago and Grande Marques is being underestimated to repeat that feat under Cieren Fallon.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner is all speed and she was at her best over the bare five at Newmarket as a two-year-old, winning her side of the Cornwallis very comfortably, only for Coto De Caza to nick it up the stands’ rail.

Remarkably that was the sole run over five furlongs in her career and her only subsequent start came at Cork over five-and-a-half last time where she showed up well after 207 days off.

Only headed late on after trying to make all, she finished just behind Babouche, who has beaten Whistlejacket since and is now second favourite for the Commonwealth Cup, so it looks strong form.

Crucially she showed the same zip she did in the Cornwallis and coming back slightly in trip to this raw five at Haydock looks ideal.

This appears a great spot for her getting plenty of weight from the field (8lb from the fillies and mares, 11lb from the rest and 16lb from Starlust), and if she gets loose on the lead she could be tough to reel in.

The Verdict: Back GRANDE MARQUES in the 3.30 Haydock