Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Newmarket Friday September 26

Take Aim in Godolphin Stakes

Five races from day two of Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire Meeting get an airing on ITV Racing and paddock watchers might well be key to any late market movers in the Listed Boylesports Smart Race Card Godolphin Stakes at 3.35.

That’s because almost everything in this race comes here fresh, their absences in days in ascending order reading 41, 97, 132, 158, 160, 295 and 461, so it has the feel of an early-season contest where levels of fitness are unknown.

It’s great to see Isle Of Jura back on a racetrack as he hasn’t been seen since beating Goliath at Royal Ascot 2024, but after those 461 days off the track it’s reasonable to assume he may well need this outing.

By The Book is fascinating after 295 days off himself, as he was last seen in December giving the now 103-rated Plage De Havre 7lb and a four-length beating – a piece of form that sees him head up the market.

That’s fair enough, but with both horses at the top of the betting coming off long absences I can’t help but think this is a good opportunity to strike a wager and I’m drawn to the chances of Karl Burke’s AIMERIC.

The son of Frankel has been off 160 days since he ran a fine race on his return at Musselburgh in the Queen’s Cup Handicap over 1m6f where he came out the best horse at the weights following an excellent run off a rating of 107 in second.

That was firm evidence Burke is getting to grips with him and that he goes really well fresh, something we already knew given he won off 65, 238, 50 and 252 days off when he was with Roger Varian.

Indeed, being fresh as paint looks absolutely key to him and when he was third in this race last year on softer ground he’d had a busy old summer and we quite obviously didn’t see him at his best.

I’d expect a completely different horse here and given he’s versatile tactically I like him carrying my cash in what could be messy race.

The Verdict: Back AIMERIC in the 3.35 Newmarket