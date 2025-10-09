Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Newmarket and York Saturday October 11

Don’t desert Desert in the Dewhurst

It looks a good renewal of the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday but the market has cornered on Distant Storm, Gstaad and Zavateri and I’m not sure it’s as simple as them having it between themselves.

The supporting cast has potential, too, including Charlie Appleby’s second-string SABA DESERT, who looks a big price after one poor run in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh last time where he was eased down behind Gstaad and Zavateri.

Clearly, that was disappointing, but it was too bad to be true and the ground didn’t look to his liking, and it could be worth remembering the promise he had previously shown now he’s back on a sounder surface at Newmarket.

He looked to be on the Native Trail trail when winning the same Sandown maiden and the Group 2 Superlative Stakes on the July course on his first two starts, his Newmarket win over Italy and Woodbine second Wild Desert particularly impressive.

A length and a quarter separated himself and Italy at the line, a commanding distance considering he reared coming out of the stalls and ran green on his way to the victory.

Appleby applies first-time cheekpieces to him here in a bid to aid his concentration and he has a 25% strike-rate in that scenario, including the same win ratio when they are first applied to his two-year-olds.

You’d have to say it’s fairly unusual to see headgear applied to Group 1 juveniles, but headgear has also helped outsiders like Intense Focus (20/1), Beethoven (33/1) and Belardo (10/1) win the Dewhurst over the years.

Jockey Billy Loughnane is 0/14 in British and Irish Group 1s, but he broke his top-level duck on Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance in Germany and winning his first domestic G1 looks a matter of time.

He’ll certainly be getting more opportunities for Appleby, his record for the Newmarket trainer now standing at a remarkable 18 wins from 31 at 58%. No wonder he's getting chances in races like the Dewhurst.

The Verdict: Back SABA DESERT in the 3.00 Newmarket