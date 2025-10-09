Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Newmarket and York Friday October 10

Splendid bet in Old Rowley

With the ground riding ‘Good’ and the weather set fair we’re all set for an informative couple of days at Newmarket for the Dubai Future Champions Festival and no surprises Aidan O’Brien is on the Group 1 trail again.

His Precise looks the star turn in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on Friday and given the depth of the Moyglare she won last time she could well become the sixth winning favourite in this race in the last seven years.

She’s short enough to ignore at 11/8 but there are plenty of punting opportunities on a really good card and the bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap over 1m4f for three-year-olds has its usual cast of improving sorts despite this year’s field size being smaller than average.

A total of 12 line up and the two that interest me the most are Respond and SOMETHING SPLENDID with the pair sitting on a whole heap of improvement now they go out in trip to a mile and a half.

Respond’s dam was a 1m4f winner and he keeps on shaping like an extra two furlongs will suit him well, but he’s 11/4 favourite and Something Splendid is 14/1, the latter looking a bit of a no-brainer each-way bet at that kind of price.

Indeed, he looks the other horse in the field who could seriously take a leap forward now he’s unleashed over 1m4f, given he’s by Postponed, a strong influence of stamina, and being a half-brother to 1m4f winner Sainte Colette.

He is improving with racing and he’s run really well over 10 furlongs the last twice, just failing to win at Sandown before he rallied for second after getting chopped off by the winner Say What You See at Doncaster.

Those strong finishing efforts are further evidence that he needs to go out in trip and trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam has previous in this race having won it with 40/1 chance Farquhar in 2014 before he almost repeated the feat with Goathland the following year.

He saddled Blake to be sixth in it last year, too, so he clearly targets it when he gets a progressive middle-distance three-year-old on his hands and Something Splendid certainly looks that judging by his last few runs.

The Verdict: Back SOMETHING SPLENDID in the 3.30 Newmarket