Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Newmarket and Haydock Saturday September 27

Our form expert had a 2pt winner in Zeus Olympios on Friday and he has four selections for Saturday's action including in the Cambridgeshire.
The Verdict: Saturday September 27
1pt win Fitzella in 2.25 Newmarket at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General)
1pt win The Publican’s Son in 3.00 Newmarket at 4/1 (General)
1pt e.w Intrusively in 3.15 Haydock at 14/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w Erzindjan in 3.40 Newmarket at 25/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Erz on the (stands’) side of caution
It’s the bet365 Cambridgeshire on Saturday, but not as we know it, with a relatively small field of 24 meaning we won't quite get the spectacle that a maximum line-up of 35 provides.
What we will get is ground on the quicker side for the time of year with no rain falling all week at Newmarket, in stark contrast to 12 months ago when the far side held sway on soft ground.
Recent history strongly suggests you want to be drawn towards the stands' side when it’s riding like it is in the Cambridgeshire, the last eight winners before Liberty Lane drawn in stalls 28, 29, 21, 29, 25, 21, 26 and 35 when conditions had ‘Good’ in the description.
It's just enough to put me off Boiling Point from stall six, especially as his price continues to contract, Karl Burke's top weight looking every inch a class act here after his head second to King Of Cities in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes last time.
I'd rather back something each-way on the stands’ side, especially given the bulk of the early pace looks drawn that way as well, the likes of Mister Winston, Urban Lion and Real Gain looking likely to tow the high numbers along.
The one that appeals at the prices is Terry Kent’s ERZINDJAN (stall 23) at 25/1, an in-form seven-year-old that’s looking well treated off his current mark for a yard that continues to bowl along nicely.
Kent’s team have amassed record prizemoney for the stable this year on the back of 15 wins at a strike-rate of 24% and Erzindjan looks the stable star after finding his way to Newmarket from Paddy Twomey’s.
In two runs for his new yard this season he has acquitted himself really well at York, twice over 10 furlongs, firstly when he did best of those ridden from the rear in the John Smith’s Cup where he stayed on for fourth at 80/1 on his first start in 12 months, and secondly when he had to angle out to challenge at the same track in a hot Ebor Festival handicap.
The form of those races is working out really well and he’s run to a similar level on both occasions, travelling strongly, while shaping as if he’d enjoy a slightly stronger tempo at nine furlongs.
Indeed, he’s got some excellent form at this specialist distance, his career-best efforts in Meydan coming over 1m1f in Group 1 and 2 company, and off a mark of 98 he could give this a real go on his first run at his local track.
Admittedly, his ability to handle the course is an unknown, but Lope De Vega progeny generally go very well here, with an overall win strike-rate of 16%, and he looks a well-balanced individual who has racked up plenty of experience.
The Verdict: Back ERZINDJAN in the 3.40 Newmarket
Son to strike in Middle Park
The better ground allows Wise Approach to run in the Tattersalls Middle Park for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin and while he’s the one to beat on his Prix Morny form we’ve seen many stronger favourites in this race.
He has been beaten on three occasions, after all, and with no Gstaad in the line-up it looks an opportunity for something to take a leap forward.
Joseph O’Brien has spotted the opening for his THE PUBLICAN’S SON, a horse who made a striking impression at 40/1 on debut when he ran on strongly for a close second in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes, and he could be the one to sink the favourite.
Dropping a juvenile into a hot Group 3 on debut is just the sort of positive placing we’ve come to expect from O’Brien and he looked a little unlucky not to win, Ronan Whelan only really getting after him very late in proceedings.
He clearly took connections at least a little by surprise, but there is no messing about from his trainer who directs him straight into Group 1 company now with Oisin Murphy booked for the ride.
With his American dirt pedigree in mind I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on a bit better ground and I like the potential set-up for him here with Five Ways, Hilitany, Coppull and Brussels looking likely to ensure a sound gallop.
The Verdict: Back THE PUBLICAN’S SON in the 3.00 Newmarket
If the cap Fitz…
It could be another good day for Murphy and his mount FITZELLA looks underestimated in the Group 1 Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes.
She wouldn’t have the potential star quality of Beautify or Royal Fixation but this could come soon enough for the former and I do have a slight doubt about this track for the latter given her come-from-behind style.
We saw Murphy grab the stands’ rail and make all on Zanthos in the Rockfel on Friday and he might well employ a similar tactic on Hugo Palmer’s filly who showed a great attitude to win the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes over this trip at Ascot in July.
Since then she ran a cracker over seven furlongs in the Prix du Calvados at Deauville, racing keenly in the lead before only Andre Fabre’s My Highness got to her with the pair well clear of the rest (see the replay on YouTube below).
Watching that back you have to think dropping back to six will be in her favour at this stage and if she gets on a roll on the stands’ rail she could be hard to peg back.
The Verdict: Back FITZELLA in the 2.25 Newmarket
Intrusive thoughts at Haydock
Finally, Ed Bethell's INTRUSIVELY looks worth an interest at Haydock in the Oddschecker Handicap over a mile.
I thought it was a very strange decision for his trainer to run him in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at 80/1 at Goodwood given he’d have had a good chance in the handicap he was entered in at the same meeting, but he dropped 4lb for finishing ninth there so it might’ve been a stroke of genius.
Last time he got back on track with a good run at Newcastle beaten just over two lengths and was dropped 2lb again, so he’s looking attractively handicapped off 88 on Saturday – fully 8lb lower than his last turf handicap in July.
That was at Haydock over seven furlongs where he ran well, beaten just over three lengths in fifth in a race that has worked out well, while it was an indicator that he might just love a mile back at a track where he goes well.
Bethell is three from nine in autumn handicaps (September onwards) at Haydock and at big prices getting four places he looks good each-way business.
The Verdict: Back INTRUSIVELY in the 3.15 Haydock
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 26/09/25
