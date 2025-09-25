Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Newmarket and Haydock Saturday September 27

Erz on the (stands’) side of caution

It’s the bet365 Cambridgeshire on Saturday, but not as we know it, with a relatively small field of 24 meaning we won't quite get the spectacle that a maximum line-up of 35 provides.

What we will get is ground on the quicker side for the time of year with no rain falling all week at Newmarket, in stark contrast to 12 months ago when the far side held sway on soft ground.

Recent history strongly suggests you want to be drawn towards the stands' side when it’s riding like it is in the Cambridgeshire, the last eight winners before Liberty Lane drawn in stalls 28, 29, 21, 29, 25, 21, 26 and 35 when conditions had ‘Good’ in the description.

It's just enough to put me off Boiling Point from stall six, especially as his price continues to contract, Karl Burke's top weight looking every inch a class act here after his head second to King Of Cities in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes last time.

I'd rather back something each-way on the stands’ side, especially given the bulk of the early pace looks drawn that way as well, the likes of Mister Winston, Urban Lion and Real Gain looking likely to tow the high numbers along.

The one that appeals at the prices is Terry Kent’s ERZINDJAN (stall 23) at 25/1, an in-form seven-year-old that’s looking well treated off his current mark for a yard that continues to bowl along nicely.

Kent’s team have amassed record prizemoney for the stable this year on the back of 15 wins at a strike-rate of 24% and Erzindjan looks the stable star after finding his way to Newmarket from Paddy Twomey’s.

In two runs for his new yard this season he has acquitted himself really well at York, twice over 10 furlongs, firstly when he did best of those ridden from the rear in the John Smith’s Cup where he stayed on for fourth at 80/1 on his first start in 12 months, and secondly when he had to angle out to challenge at the same track in a hot Ebor Festival handicap.

The form of those races is working out really well and he’s run to a similar level on both occasions, travelling strongly, while shaping as if he’d enjoy a slightly stronger tempo at nine furlongs.

Indeed, he’s got some excellent form at this specialist distance, his career-best efforts in Meydan coming over 1m1f in Group 1 and 2 company, and off a mark of 98 he could give this a real go on his first run at his local track.

Admittedly, his ability to handle the course is an unknown, but Lope De Vega progeny generally go very well here, with an overall win strike-rate of 16%, and he looks a well-balanced individual who has racked up plenty of experience.

The Verdict: Back ERZINDJAN in the 3.40 Newmarket