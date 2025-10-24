Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Cheltenham and Doncaster Saturday October 25

Red-hot De Bromhead can Go in again

The final Group 1 of the British Flat season takes place on Saturday at Doncaster as five colts line up for the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien is going for his 12th win in the contest and he has a strong hand, with Benvenuto Cellini, Hawk Mountain and Action making up more than half the field, and given they have the best form in the race the odds are stacked in his favour.

It’ll be interesting to see which O’Brien horse comes out on top but the best betting races are at Cheltenham where the jumps season cranks up a gear on the second day of the Showcase Meeting.

The Irish can’t let any Cheltenham meeting go without plundering the top prizes these days and Henry de Bromhead has had three winners from 12 runners at the Showcase Meeting the last two years.

Indeed, last year he had the one-two in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase and last year’s runner-up, THE SHORT GO, can go one better this time around.

The eight-year-old obviously likes the track and trip and he goes well fresh, as well, while I reckon we’ll see a different horse on Saturday to the one we saw in the spring.

De Bromhead never really got going last season, but his team are firing on all cylinders now and that means we can expect the version of The Short Go that ran so well in this race last season.

12 months ago he was the only one to get involved from off the pace, but this renewal looks likely to be run to suit him even better thanks to a big field with plenty of prominent racers and Darragh O’Keeffe is a good man to have on your side in this scenario.

The Verdict: Back THE SHORT GO in the 2.20 Cheltenham