Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Cheltenham and Doncaster Friday October 24

Gun to silence Doncaster rivals

The backend horses who like really testing ground have had to wait a while to get their conditions but they will at Doncaster on Friday where it’s ‘Heavy’ for the first day of the two-day Futurity meeting.

Quite a few who contest the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (3.18) over seven furlongs will like the ground but the one who could outclass them over this track and trip in the conditions is MIDNIGHT GUN.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani is in red-hot form with his October stats now reading four wins from nine at 44% and this horse shaped with a good degree of promise on his return from six months off at Haydock in September.

Fancied that day and sent off favourite, he travelled well in a prominent position, trading shorter than his SP in-running, only for him to blow up late on where he was eased home once his chance had gone.

It wasn’t a bad run by any means and it looked a case of him simply needing it, so he should be spot on for his return to Doncaster where he has some excellent form.

Sixth in the Lincoln when not beaten far earlier in the campaign, his career-best run came at this meeting last year where he chased home the well-handicapped Harper’s Ferry over a mile in soft ground, laying it down to him and finishing well clear of the rest (see free video replay, below).

That sort of effort will likely see him home in front here and dropping back to seven from a mile looks a great shout in the conditions.

Cheekpieces are applied as well, probably with the trip in mind, but his proven stamina for further could be a defining factor here in what will likely be a testing seven in the circumstances.

The Verdict: Back MIDNIGHT GUN in the 3.18 Doncaster