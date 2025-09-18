Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Ayr Gold Cup card and Newbury Saturday September 20

Ayr to celebrate a Golden Jubilee

Two three-year-olds who put in career-best performances at York head the market for the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday and one of them has 13lb in hand of the handicapper and the other is 2lb wrong.

The latter fact has not put people off backing Northern Ticker and that’s of no surprise really, as Michael Dods is a dab hand at getting more and more out of this type of horse and he could easily follow the Commanche Falls-Dakota Gold route to pattern company.

I’ve nothing against him other than his price, as he just looks a bit skinny at 6/1 given he’ll have to improve again in a very deep 25-runner field.

Ain't Nobody is the horse with 13lb in hand on the back of his running-on second in the Nunthorpe and if he's in that form here then Kevin Ryan's horse will be tough to kick out of the frame.

The problem is the six furlongs as he’s 0/7 at the trip and he really looked to improve for being dropped back to the flying five on the Knavesmire, so at single-figure prices he’s also worth dismissing from calculations.

There are a few other horses officially ‘well-in’ including JUBILEE WALK and James Ferguson's runner makes plenty of appeal at odds of 16/1 and bigger getting the six places.

He’s 3lb ahead of the handicapper after bouncing back to form with a good second at Ascot last time, his previous run at York when beaten four lengths by Northern Ticker easily forgiven after he stumbled at the start and then found trouble in the run.

His form at Chester and York in the spring has worked out really well and following wind surgery and being gelded he has shaped all season long like he has a big handicap sprint in him.

We’ve never really got to see what this horse can do in the autumn as his previous seasons have never made it past August, but while he’s inherited plenty of speed from his dam he's by a stamina influence in Study Of Man and a tough six furlongs could be perfect for him.

With the big field and bit of cut in the ground making this a stamina test at the trip I wouldn’t be surprised to see him produce another career-best and that would put him bang in the mix under Ray Dawson, who went so close to big-race glory last weekend in the St Leger.

The Verdict: Back JUBILEE WALK in the 3.35 Ayr