Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Ascot and Newmarket Saturday October 4 plus Longchamp

Lady can be champ at Newmarket

It might be Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend in Paris but the domestic action on Saturday is good as well and the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket has shaped up nicely considering a few of these had options in France.

Betting-wise it looks a good race to have a go in, too, as I’m not sure Cinderella’s Dream will appreciate the easing of the ground, while Fallen Angel didn’t look to handle the course at all well when she was a beaten favourite in last year’s 1000 Guineas.

They are the proven Group 1 fillies in the field, but Roger Varian's LADY IN SPAIN could be a top-level winner-in-waiting and she is much preferred at the prices against those rivals that have already been there and done it.

Unbeaten in four starts coming into her four-year-old season, the lightly-raced horse finally reappeared in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on August 30 – her first start in 255 days and turf debut.

With plenty of questions to answer she was sent off 14/1, but belied those odds with a dominant performance in a deep field for the grade, a strong gallop resulting in a good time with the front two four lengths clear of the rest.

You could only take positives from the performance and while we do sometimes see horses bounce second time back after an absence it’s not hard to envisage Lady Of Spain improving again with that run under her belt.

I loved how she finished her race strongly and thought she beat Blue Bolt quite cosily in the end, while she clearly enjoyed the soft ground, so any further worsening of conditions at Newmarket should not bother her in the slightest.

Two of the last four winners of the Atalanta, Saffron Beach and Tamfana, came out of that race and won the Sun Chariot and the Sandown contest looks to have been the perfect launchpad for Lady Of Spain’s own Group 1 tilt.

She might want a bit further in time, but that Atalanta went some way to proving she has the boot for a Group 1 mile and with a strong pace looking likely she can finish off her race well once again.

The Verdict: Back LADY OF SPAIN in the 2.40 Newmarket