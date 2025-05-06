Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing day one Boodles May Festival at Chester May 7

The Secret’s out at Chester

After Godolphin dominated Guineas weekend in style it will be interesting to see if Aidan O’Brien responds in the various Derby and Oaks trials over the next fortnight.

He usually does and day one of the Boodles May Festival at Chester is complete with three representatives from Ballydoyle; Lambourn and Thrice in the Boodles Chester Vase and Minnie Hauk in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.

I don’t really want to take on Lambourn, as there is likely serious improvement forthcoming now the son of Australia tackles a mile and a half and there is no surprise the early market mover has been him hardening at the top of the betting.

Minnie Hauk is a little different in the Cheshire Oaks. Unlike Lambourn, she hasn’t had a run this season and quickening ground around the Roodee might well catch her out for all that she too looks well fancied judging by her shortening odds.

I’m happy to have a go against her and Andrew Balding’s SECRET OF LOVE is the one to be with.

This daughter of Sea The Moon is the form pick in the race by virtue of her second in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes at the backend of last season at Newmarket, her finishing effort for second there all the more commendable given she pulled hard early on.

That was encouraging with a view to this season, her pedigree strongly suggesting she’ll be better over a trip at three, her full-sister Stagiaire a 1m6f winner for Ralph Beckett a few years ago.

I think she’ll like this track as Sea The Moon progeny generally go very well at Chester (Alignak, Durston, Hodler and Esmeray have all won around here in recent years) and Balding’s three-year-olds have looked sharp enough first time out this season, including Almeric for the same owner.

Balding always targets Chester and if this does turn out to be an educational defeat for Minnie Hauk, I don’t mind betting that it’s Secret Of Love who’ll have beaten her.

The Verdict: Back SECRET OF LOVE in the 2.35 Chester