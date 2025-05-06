Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing day one Boodles May Festival at Chester May 7

Our form expert tipped 11/1 winner Story Horse at Newmarket on Sunday and he has two selections for day one of Chester on Wednesday.
The Verdict: Wednesday May 7
1pt win Secret Of Love in 2.35 Chester at 11/2 (General)
0.5pts e.w Cyclonite in 3.40 Chester at 11/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4, 10/1 General)
The Secret’s out at Chester
After Godolphin dominated Guineas weekend in style it will be interesting to see if Aidan O’Brien responds in the various Derby and Oaks trials over the next fortnight.
He usually does and day one of the Boodles May Festival at Chester is complete with three representatives from Ballydoyle; Lambourn and Thrice in the Boodles Chester Vase and Minnie Hauk in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.
I don’t really want to take on Lambourn, as there is likely serious improvement forthcoming now the son of Australia tackles a mile and a half and there is no surprise the early market mover has been him hardening at the top of the betting.
Minnie Hauk is a little different in the Cheshire Oaks. Unlike Lambourn, she hasn’t had a run this season and quickening ground around the Roodee might well catch her out for all that she too looks well fancied judging by her shortening odds.
I’m happy to have a go against her and Andrew Balding’s SECRET OF LOVE is the one to be with.
This daughter of Sea The Moon is the form pick in the race by virtue of her second in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes at the backend of last season at Newmarket, her finishing effort for second there all the more commendable given she pulled hard early on.
That was encouraging with a view to this season, her pedigree strongly suggesting she’ll be better over a trip at three, her full-sister Stagiaire a 1m6f winner for Ralph Beckett a few years ago.
I think she’ll like this track as Sea The Moon progeny generally go very well at Chester (Alignak, Durston, Hodler and Esmeray have all won around here in recent years) and Balding’s three-year-olds have looked sharp enough first time out this season, including Almeric for the same owner.
Balding always targets Chester and if this does turn out to be an educational defeat for Minnie Hauk, I don’t mind betting that it’s Secret Of Love who’ll have beaten her.
The Verdict: Back SECRET OF LOVE in the 2.35 Chester
Cyclonite to blow away rivals
It could be a good day for favourites at Chester with Ali Shuffle looking to have outstanding claims in the Lily Agnes while I wouldn’t want to be laying Redorange in the five-furlong handicap at 2.05.
Clive Cox’s runners are just coming to the boil and Redorange, with the benefit of a good run at Sandown under his belt, could be tough to peg back from stall two.
Bob Mali is another strong favourite in the Love Federal Capital Handicap over six furlongs at 3.40, his Newmarket form franked by the third home at HQ over the weekend, but I just wonder if the ground might be a bit quick for him and he looks short enough with that in mind.
The well-in Hammer The Hammer has a tough task from stall 10, too, so this looks a race to play in with four places up for grabs each-way.
At double-figure prices I’m happy to take a chance on James Ferguson’s CYCLONITE after he put in a career-best effort last time at Newcastle.
Third in the really strong BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap on Finals Day, his effort needs seriously marking up as he did his racing from stall six on the far side on a day when all of the action was up the stands’ rail.
Indeed, the first two home, Berkshire Whisper and Master Technician, raced on the golden highway from stalls 11 and 15, so Cyclonite deserves extra credit for hanging in there from the middle of the track after keeping up with a strong pace throughout.
I expect Hollie Doyle will ride him prominent again here from a good draw in six and, while there’s a question mark over his ability to be as good on turf, his North American turf pedigree offers hope he’ll be just fine, especially with the rain staying away.
The Verdict: Back CYCLONITE e.w in the 3.40 Chester
