Grab a ‘Lotto ticket in Yorkshire Cup

The Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes is the Friday feature on the final day of York’s Dante Festival and it’s a fascinating race with Aidan O’Brien’s Tower Of London and Willie Mullins’ Vauban in attendance.

The former has improved in the winter out in Meydan and looks to be O’Brien’s main Cup horse for the season ahead, while Vauban makes his first outing since his disappointing defeat in the Melbourne Cup last November.

All roads could lead to Flemington once again for the Mullins horse and he’s entitled to be rusty after six months off, while Tower Of London improved for going out in trip to two miles in Dubai and he could get done for speed on this track.

With all that in mind, last year’s winner GIAVELLOTTO looks the bet at 15/2 against the Irish-trained pair, Marco Botti’s horse travelling particularly well in this contest 12 months ago on his way to a half-length success over subsequent Group 1 winner Eldar Eldarov.

He looks versatile between 1m6f and two miles, but crucially has the gears to cope with this distance at this track, unlike plenty of stayers who have lacked some vital pace in this contest over the years.

Last August he confirmed his liking for York with a good third in the Lonsdale Cup won by smart stayer Coltrane over two miles, while he’s been running well internationally himself in the winter behind the aforementioned Tower Of London.

On his last start he gave the O’Brien horse 6lb and was beaten just under four lengths, a result connections will have been delighted with considering he raced keenly off a muddling gallop over two miles.

This could be tactical, as well, but I like the booking of Oisin Murphy for Giavellotto, a jockey with a great positional sense as we have already seen many times on the Knavesmire, including earlier this week.

The Verdict: Back GIAVELLOTTO in the 3.45 York