Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Sandown Saturday August 30

Get into the Spirit in Solario

After a prolonged dry spell for the majority of British racetracks sustained Friday morning rain saw Sandown’s going change to ‘Soft’ which changes the dynamic for punters heading into Saturday’s card.

The feature Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes over seven furlongs has a hot even-money favourite in Publish for the Gosdens and Juddmonte as he takes in his third run at Sandown after making a promising start to his career.

His odds are perfectly understandable with both Gosden’s record in this race and his own potential in mind, but the ground will ask a different question of him and with an unknown factor added to the mix he looks short enough to me.

Seven furlongs on softer ground at Sandown is a pretty tough mix for any two-year-old at this level and all things considered I think the 20/1 about the most experienced horse in the race in A BIT OF SPIRIT underestimates him by a fair bit.

He’s priced up like it’s a foregone conclusion these rivals will progress past him but I really don’t think that’s the case and his form stacks up well in this context.

Certainly, his form with Time To Turn looks good and I thought he was a bit unlucky not to confirm Newbury novice form with that rival at Ascot, the Godolphin horse challenging away from him as a head separated the pair at the line.

That was in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes, a race that has very good recent history in regards to producing nice horses and I wouldn’t mind betting that this year’s renewal was a decent one, too.

Last time, when sent off 5/6 for the three-runner Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury, A Bit Of Spirit was too keen on his first go at a mile, but he ran well for a long way and it didn’t look a step backwards to me.

It’s no surprise Cox drops him back to seven after that, though, and I reckon he’ll be just fine on the ground being out of a Dubawi mare.

Cox’s juveniles are often underestimated at pattern level, but he’s a superb trainer of two-year-olds and this one will likely be ridden prominently by Rossa Ryan in a bid to get him racing more efficiently than last time.

It’s a pity there are only seven runners as that rules out each-way bets really but, at big prices, I don’t mind taking a win-only swing at him sinking some bigger reputations.

The Verdict: Back A BIT OF SPIRIT in the 3.35 Sandown