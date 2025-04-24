Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Sandown Friday April 25

Our form expert has two tips for Friday's ITV Racing at Sandown featuring the Group 2 bet365 Mile.

The Verdict: Friday April 25 1pt win Arabian Crown in 2.25 Sandown at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Haatem in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Crown can be king for Appleby

Friday’s excellent Flat card at Sandown should throw up several clues for the season ahead and I’m looking forward to seeing the three-year-olds in action. Windlord is the form pick in the bet365 Classic Trial and it will be interesting to see what he does running over 10 furlongs for the first time, while Star Of Light was one of those midwinter all-weather debutants for John Gosden that you just can’t wait to see on turf. She runs in the fillies’ novice at 4.10 and her trainers will be hoping she does an Emily Upjohn ahead of bigger challenges, but it looks another informative heat with Godolphin’s Winter’s Song in there for Charlie Appleby. It looks a big day for Appleby, whose team are beginning to roll along nicely now after four winners at the Craven Meeting and Military Order’s victory in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on Easter Monday. Two of his older middle-distance big guns run in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes and while the ground looks a bit too quick for William Buick’s mount, Ancient Wisdom, there’s a good chance everything pans out nicely for stablemate ARABIAN CROWN. He looked like he was going to be a major force as a three-year-old when bolting up in the Classic Trial at this meeting last year, when he made all for a comfortable success, only for a setback in the build-up to the Derby to rule him out of Epsom and then the rest of the season. However, he returned out in Meydan on March 1 with a very encouraging run behind another stablemate in Silver Knott in the Group 2 Dubai City Of Gold, where he finished fourth beaten five lengths (watch on YouTube below, he's in the Godolphin white cap).

Race #7 – 01.03.25 – Emirates Airline Dubai City Of Gold – Silver Knott

That race was over a mile and half and he was understandably fresh and keen, while he was caught wide throughout and did well to finish as close as he did considering the way the race developed. I think he’ll enjoy dropping to 10 furlongs here and there’s a chance he could be at a positional advantage if Ryan Moore goes to the front and tries to dictate, something that looks likely given the lack of pace pressure on paper and considering what he did in the Classic Trial 12 months ago. Appleby says he’s come forward from Meydan, which might explain the nibbles of support after he was chalked up the outsider of the field, but he remains a bet at 7/1 in what looks a tight race where plenty of his rivals might well need the run. The Verdict: Back ARABIAN CROWN in the 2.25 Sandown

Hannon to land Mile high with Haatem