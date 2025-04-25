Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Sandown and Leicester Saturday April 26

Go for Glory at Sandown

Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton go head-to-head for the UK trainers’ title at Sandown’s Jumps Finale on Saturday and the Closutton mob certainly add extra quality to what is always a good card.

The one drawback is in the bet365 Gold Cup itself, Mullins responsible for half of the field of 20 including top weight Grangeclare West who keeps 11 horses out of the weights.

The chances are Mullins will have another 1-2-3 but his obvious candidates have been well found and his outsiders in this instance might not be able to do what Nick Rockett and Captain Cody did at Aintree and Ayr.

I toyed with backing Resplendent Grey for the in-form Olly Murphy, as he ran a remarkable race in the National Hunt Chase, which is working out well, when coming from an unpromising position into fourth at Cheltenham.

Champion Jockey Sean Bowen is tailor made for this assignment and first-time cheekpieces have been applied to help the grey who got detached from the main field at the Festival, costing him any chance.

He could charge up the hill at Sandown, but I wanted a bit bigger than 8/1 given the obvious risks attached and in the end, with plenty of other punting opportunities on Saturday, I felt it best to leave the big race alone.

One I can’t resist having a go at on the Sandown card is MAHONS GLORY at 16/1 in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase.

You would think trainer Dylan Cunha might be more likely to pop up on the Flat card at Sandown on Friday than here, but he’s working wonders with this former Patrick Neville-trained horse, ironing out the temperament that threatened to derail his career and sweetening him up to great effect.

Reluctant to race on occasions for Neville, he looks a different horse for his new trainer and he jumped like an old hand last time at Stratford on the back of a good win at Leicester, so he comes here thriving and on a hat-trick.

Omitted obstacles and a small field are fair enough reasons to crab the Stratford form, but he just looked like a horse who was enjoying himself and I reckon if he jumps like he did there here then he’s going to give himself a chance.

Crucially, I don’t think there’s likely to be an awful lot of pace pressure against him and if Lee Edwards gets him in a good rhythm he could be tough to peg back in his current mood.

The Verdict: Back MAHONS GLORY in the 1.50 Sandown