Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Sandown and Leicester Saturday April 26

Our form expert has four selections for Saturday's ITV Racing at Sandown and Leicester.
The Verdict: Saturday April 26
1pt win John Barbour in 1.20 Sandown at 10/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
1pt win HMS President in 1.20 Sandown at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Mahons Glory in 1.50 Sandown at 16/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
2pts win Trilby in 2.05 Leicester at 5/1 (General)
Go for Glory at Sandown
Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton go head-to-head for the UK trainers’ title at Sandown’s Jumps Finale on Saturday and the Closutton mob certainly add extra quality to what is always a good card.
The one drawback is in the bet365 Gold Cup itself, Mullins responsible for half of the field of 20 including top weight Grangeclare West who keeps 11 horses out of the weights.
The chances are Mullins will have another 1-2-3 but his obvious candidates have been well found and his outsiders in this instance might not be able to do what Nick Rockett and Captain Cody did at Aintree and Ayr.
I toyed with backing Resplendent Grey for the in-form Olly Murphy, as he ran a remarkable race in the National Hunt Chase, which is working out well, when coming from an unpromising position into fourth at Cheltenham.
Champion Jockey Sean Bowen is tailor made for this assignment and first-time cheekpieces have been applied to help the grey who got detached from the main field at the Festival, costing him any chance.
He could charge up the hill at Sandown, but I wanted a bit bigger than 8/1 given the obvious risks attached and in the end, with plenty of other punting opportunities on Saturday, I felt it best to leave the big race alone.
One I can’t resist having a go at on the Sandown card is MAHONS GLORY at 16/1 in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase.
You would think trainer Dylan Cunha might be more likely to pop up on the Flat card at Sandown on Friday than here, but he’s working wonders with this former Patrick Neville-trained horse, ironing out the temperament that threatened to derail his career and sweetening him up to great effect.
Reluctant to race on occasions for Neville, he looks a different horse for his new trainer and he jumped like an old hand last time at Stratford on the back of a good win at Leicester, so he comes here thriving and on a hat-trick.
Omitted obstacles and a small field are fair enough reasons to crab the Stratford form, but he just looked like a horse who was enjoying himself and I reckon if he jumps like he did there here then he’s going to give himself a chance.
Crucially, I don’t think there’s likely to be an awful lot of pace pressure against him and if Lee Edwards gets him in a good rhythm he could be tough to peg back in his current mood.
The Verdict: Back MAHONS GLORY in the 1.50 Sandown
Take two in the Novices’ Final
Earlier on the Sandown card, before the ITV cameras are switched on for the title battle, Fergal O'Brien's JOHN BARBOUR looks underestimated in the opening bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.
He’s a bigger price than Serious Challenge, Sorceleur and Kientzheim but there are good grounds for thinking he can come out on top from that quartet judging by his running-on second against the same three rivals last time at Southwell.
At the weights he’s 7lb better off with stablemate Serious Challenge for a two-and-a-quarter-length defeat, while he’s 11lb better off with Kientzheim and 3lb worse off with Sorceleur for beating the pair over three lengths.
The key here is the make-up of this race, as John Barbour was outpaced at Southwell before running on and going along at a proper pace looks set to unlock more improvement in him.
They should go a strong gallop here with plenty of prominent racers in the field and John Barbour, bred for a bit further, should love the set up.
I also think the scenario will suit Alan King’s HMS PRESIDENT.
King won this race last year with Helnwein and HMS President is a similar type making his handicap debut after learning his trade in maiden and novice races.
He was too keen at Warwick last time and that contributed to him making late mistakes, but all the potential for him is there given his very good form on the Flat.
In that discipline he’s at his best coming off a strong pace and it looks highly likely to bring out more in him over hurdles as well, so he’s another worth getting on side.
The Verdict: Back JOHN BARBOUR & HMS PRESIDENT in the 1.20 Sandown
Tip your hat to Trilby at Leicester
There are a couple of Flat races on ITV as well and while the seven-furlong handicap at Haydock (2.40) looks trappy, Sam England’s TRILBY has a standout chance in the Carling King Richard III Cup Handicap at Leicester (2.05).
I like siding with in-form sprinters at this time of year and there was a lot to like about this son of Twilight Son’s win at Beverley 10 days ago where he fairly bolted up without being shown the whip.
A 4lb hike was fair and while that was over five furlongs he has no problems with the six and this could play out lovely for him with Germanic and Sergeant Wilko looking likely to tow him into the race.
Billy Loughnane has a very tidy four from seven record for Sam England and I like this horse’s fitness edge and match sharpness against plenty of his rivals here.
The Verdict: Back TRILBY in the 2.05 Leicester
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 25/04/25
