Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Sandown and Haydock Saturday April 27

The Verdict: Saturday, April 27 1pt win Steel Ally in 1.50 Sandown at 10/1 (bet365, 9/1 General) 0.5pts e.w Helnwein in 1.50 Sandown at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Zip in 2.40 Haydock at 12/1 (bet365, 10/1 William Hill) 1pt win Nick Rockett in 3.35 Sandown at 17/2 (William Hill, 8/1 General) 0.5pts e.w Certainly Red in 3.35 Sandown at 28/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It has been a somewhat interesting end to the UK trainers’ championship with Willie Mullins fully going for it post-Aintree, the Closutton mob turning up at Ayr, Ffos Las, Ludlow and Perth as he looks to seal the deal in style. He could well do that on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday, with nine Mullins horses set to run in Esher including El Fabiolo in the bet365 Celebration Chase – which looks a cracking race with Jonbon in opposition. Mullins has three in the feature bet365 Gold Cup and with the novices showing up so well in this type of race this spring, his lightly raced NICK ROCKETT sticks out under stable jockey Paul Townend at around 8/1. The seven-year-old is the most unexposed horse in this field and he ran really well in the Irish Grand National last time, still bang in contention two out despite not jumping great out of the heavy ground. He was eased off when his chance had gone, but he's miles better than the final result and there’s every chance he can prove himself well-handicapped now he tackles better ground. This time last year he hosed up on yielding conditions in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse and Walk In The Park progeny generally get on well with better ground. I certainly think he can jump better now he’s not jumping out of heavy and he has lots of potential in this type of race. With Kitty’s Light just looking a touch high in the weights he looks the most likely winner for my money and 8/1 is a fair price.

I do also want CERTAINLY RED on side at big odds and he’s worth a small bet each-way. Lydia Richards' horse went off 10/1 for this race last year when racing from a 7lb higher mark, but he's in good form, loves Sandown and is a threat to all if he can just get his act together over his fences. That's not a given, hence the small stake, but the last time he jumped well was at this track (he even made a few little mistakes that day) and he does tend to reserve his best for around here. Last time at Ascot he ran a cracker in third despite the errors, the slow pace hugely against him at the three-mile trip, but he’ll likely be much happier over 3m4f around here with first-time cheekpieces applied. The Verdict: Back NICK ROCKETT and CERTAINLY RED (E.W.) in 3.35 Sandown

The opening bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle is another really competitive contest but I do like the look of STEEL ALLY for Sam Thomas at 10/1. Few trainers have had a strike-rate like Thomas with their novice hurdlers this campaign (28.57% since September 1) and this horse was underestimated by the handicapper after he won easily at Wincanton in February. Rated 124 after that, he was a tad unlucky to bump into a thriving Doyen Quest at Newbury, the pair just a neck apart at the line but over nine lengths clear of the third. It looks red-hot form, as Doyen Quest has gone in again subsequently at Cheltenham, while there have been wins for the third, sixth and ninth home, too, which means the 7lb rise for Steel Ally doesn’t look so bad. I liked his attitude once headed by Doyen Quest, as he really made a race of it, and a bold bid looks likely under Sam Twiston-Davies, for all that being pestered for the lead is on my mind. Because of that I’m going to take two against the field again with a small each-way bet on HELNWEIN for Alan King. He’s a former pointer who is bred for a trip, so he looks certain to step up in distance next season, but a strong gallop at two miles at a track with a stiff finish could see him post a career best. Things have been happening a bit quickly for him in smaller-field novice hurdles, but he’s acquitted himself well, while a mark of 121 could underestimate him going forward. Again, like Nick Rockett, he's by Walk In the Park and should appreciate this better ground, just like his full-brother Uncle Phil, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see him reverse Taunton form with possible favourite Secret Squirrel off 5lb better terms. The Verdict: Back STEEL ALLY and HELNWEIN in 1.50 Sandown

