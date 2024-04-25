Willie Mullins runners for bet365 Gold Cup day Sandown Saturday April 27

Our star columnist Willie Mullins goes through his Sandown team for Saturday as he bids to seal the UK trainers' championship in style.
We did way better in Ayr than I was expecting, I thought we might get one winner and hopefully some place money but as it turned out, we had a fantastic day. To get two photo finishes on your side in big prize-money races was just unbelievable stuff, which made this week much easier.
I thought about running less horses, but I said when we’re in the position we’re in, just keep running them – and the results have been good. I know we had four favourites beaten yesterday in Perth, but there wasn’t any of the horses I thought were unlucky. Patrick had his two wins in Ludlow and Ffos Las, they went according to plan.
It’s done but just not dusted yet, but I’d be very proud of everyone here in Closutton if we can achieve this, and our owners too. I’ve been amazed at the support we’ve got, travelling off to the different tracks in England, it’s a real sense of Team Closutton.
We have a great team of people, from my wife Jackie to Patrick and David Casey, and Ruby Walsh is down three mornings a week. Grainne (Whelan) in the office, Dick (Dowling) out in the yard and Ben (Delmar), our travelling head man. They do their jobs, which makes my job much easier.
The years of experience they bring here at Closutton, it’s very hard to go out and hire those kinds of people, as they don’t exist. We have our own academy nearly, they’ve come through from the time they were younger, they know how everything works here and they just do it, so it’s very easy for me.
Here are my thoughts on my runners in the UK on Friday and Saturday.
Patrick put his hand up to ride Stoke The Fire and he’s had a good week in England having ridden two winners already. He goes there with a chance, I think the trip and ground will suit him well.
He had his first run back in the Melling Chase at Aintree and he was very disappointing. We’ve put on cheekpieces to see if they can encourage him. This type of ground is what he likes, but it’s a tough race and a big ask for a horse coming off the prep run he’s had.
El Fabiolo takes on Jonbon and the rest in the Celebration Chase which, on paper, looks one of the races of the season. He goes there in good form, I think he’s over his Cheltenham disappointment. He schooled well the other day and we’re going there hoping we can bring our A-game to Sandown.
Sean O’Keeffe rides Aime Desjy and he had a nice ride on him earlier in the season. I think he has a nice weight and he looks a bit of each-way value.
He finished a credible third in the Irish National and I was happy with that and Danny renews his acquaintance with him. Hopefully he’ll go one or two places better, I think he’ll like this track and he’ll go on the ground.
I’d say Paul might’ve been a little disappointed with Nick Rockett in the Irish National but he’ll get the chance to forget that performance in Sandown. If everything goes right he has the ability, we’ll just have to see.
Impaire Et Passe had a great run and got the nod at Aintree in what was a tight and exciting finish resulting in a long stewards’ inquiry. Hopefully he won’t have the same problem here, I think he just idled in front, and I’m looking forward to a good run from him.
Sir Gerhard returned to form over the minimum trip in Cork, he’s back out in trip here and I’d be happy if he could get some prize money on the board for us if it’s getting tight towards the end of the day.
Sa Majeste won well at Limerick and Christmas and disappointed me at Cheltenham in the Coral Cup. I’m hoping that he’ll run a lot better at Sandown.
Gold Dancer still hasn’t found his best form. If things go right he’s a horse with a good chance at a price.
