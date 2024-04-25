Willie Mullins runners for bet365 Gold Cup day Sandown Saturday April 27

We did way better in Ayr than I was expecting, I thought we might get one winner and hopefully some place money but as it turned out, we had a fantastic day. To get two photo finishes on your side in big prize-money races was just unbelievable stuff, which made this week much easier.

I thought about running less horses, but I said when we’re in the position we’re in, just keep running them – and the results have been good. I know we had four favourites beaten yesterday in Perth, but there wasn’t any of the horses I thought were unlucky. Patrick had his two wins in Ludlow and Ffos Las, they went according to plan.

It’s done but just not dusted yet, but I’d be very proud of everyone here in Closutton if we can achieve this, and our owners too. I’ve been amazed at the support we’ve got, travelling off to the different tracks in England, it’s a real sense of Team Closutton.

We have a great team of people, from my wife Jackie to Patrick and David Casey, and Ruby Walsh is down three mornings a week. Grainne (Whelan) in the office, Dick (Dowling) out in the yard and Ben (Delmar), our travelling head man. They do their jobs, which makes my job much easier.

The years of experience they bring here at Closutton, it’s very hard to go out and hire those kinds of people, as they don’t exist. We have our own academy nearly, they’ve come through from the time they were younger, they know how everything works here and they just do it, so it’s very easy for me.

Here are my thoughts on my runners in the UK on Friday and Saturday.

Friday

Stoke The Fire – 2.40 Perth