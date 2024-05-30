Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Epsom on Betfred Oaks day

Forest to fire in Oaks for Beckett

It’s Betfred Oaks day at Epsom on Friday and you have to go back to 2013 for the last time Aidan O’Brien or John Gosden didn’t win the fillies’ Classic.

Gosden hasn’t found a representative this year, so it’s no surprise to see O’Brien train the first two in the market with Ylang Ylang and Rubies Are Red. Ylang Ylang looks the most likely winner, her staying-on fifth in the 1000 Guineas a lovely trial for the Oaks and the form is already working out, while the juice in the ground and the step up in trip are both likely to see this daughter of Frankel in a good light.

However, she’s not miles clear of these by any means and the man who last won the Oaks other than Gosden and O’Brien, Ralph Beckett, unearthed a handful of possibles for this race amongst the trials and he runs a quartet of them here.

All warrant respect, but with rain in the week ensuring ground on the soft side for Oaks day, preference is for his first string FOREST FAIRY, who is expected to come on a bundle for her Cheshire Oaks win just over three weeks ago.

This filly only made her debut on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in February, where she bolted up by six lengths, and that set her up for her first turf run at Chester where she travelled well before belying her inexperience to come through a tight gap and knuckle down for a gutsy victory.

The bare form of that race wouldn’t be good enough to win even an average Oaks, but she shaped as if she will have learnt loads from the experience and significant improvement is expected. Even on that form she holds Rubies Are Red on a line through Galileo Dame.

On the Chester evidence her attitude is not in question, while the softer ground looks in her favour being by Waldgeist out of a Lope De Vega mare with the knee action of a filly that will relish softer ground.

She was the trial winner with the most potential about her granted the right conditions and with those in place, plus the good support for the Irish trio at the top of the betting, we’re getting a fair each-way price about her.

The Verdict: Back FOREST FAIRY in the 4.30 Epsom