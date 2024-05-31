Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Epsom on Betfred Derby day

Macduff to emerge from the shadows

With three impressive trial winners missing and City Of Troy having questions to answer after his 2000 Guineas reverse, this has the look of a wide-open Betfred Derby.

City Of Troy could still be the one to blow it apart, but stall one has made his task even more difficult and the percentage call has to be to take him on, likewise stablemate Los Angeles, who has a solid chance, but his ship has sailed price-wise.

The drying ground is key and it looks against Ancient Wisdom who probably needed it to be genuinely soft to have any chance, ditto Dancing Gemini, who has a big stamina query hanging over him in any case.

The one who might end up disputing favouritism is Lingfield trial winner Ambiente Friendly and I came close to siding with him around 13/2. He is the one impressive trial winner who has made the race, he has the best form from this season and he’s proven over the trip.

I was taken by how he travelled all over his rivals at Lingfield and he looks to have that perfect blend of speed and stamina that is so important in a Derby. The Rab Havlin switch was a bit strange, but it’s certainly not a negative to his chance and he has high hopes of delivering James Fanshawe a Derby winner.

However, at the prices, the one I want to back is MACDUFF for Ralph Beckett at 14/1, as the son of Sea The Stars is the one horse from the trials who could make a big leap forward second time up this season.

Beckett’s horses weren’t firing when he ran behind Arabian Crown at Sandown, but it was a good runner-up effort behind a horse that would likely be a 7/4 chance in this Derby and it looked a platform from which he could improve greatly from.

His sire has been responsible for Epsom Classic winners Harzand and Taghrooda, as well as Group 1 winners at the track like Emily Upjohn and Hukum, and this well-balanced colt has stamina on his dam’s side, too, being from the family of First Eleven.

All that means he has the potential to improve significantly for 1m4f around Epsom, especially now the Beckett stable is fully in the groove, and at 14/1 he’s fairly priced up for a trainer who went close to winning this race with Westover, who won the Sandown Classic Trial, for the same owners a few years ago.

The Verdict: Back MACDUFF in the 4.30 Epsom