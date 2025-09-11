Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Doncaster St Leger Festival day two

Code can crack the Flying Childers

Charlie Appleby has been fairly quiet at the big meetings in recent months, returning no winners from Goodwood or York, but he nearly always targets the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and he could have a good day on Town Moor on Friday.

He runs a quartet of nice two-year-olds on the card including MILITARY CODE in the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes and he looks in a good position to reverse recent form with both Lady Iman and Revival Power.

The son of Wootton Bassett was one of Appleby’s few runners at both Goodwood and York, but his run at the former track in the Molecomb is easily forgiven as he raced well away from the main action on the near side and he’s already bounced back from that below-par run when second in the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York.

The way he pulled away from the Molecomb third Dickensian is a likely fairer reflection of his ability compared to Lady Iman than the Goodwood form itself, while Revival Power only edged him a head on a speed track that very much played to her strengths on the day.

Military Code gets a 2lb pull with Revival Power here and Doncaster is expected to swing things in his favour, his excellent run and strong finishing effort at York a clear indication that he’s progressing well with experience.

Aidan O’Brien’s likely favourite Mission Central is interesting enough, but he is dropping back from six furlongs here and Military Code might just have the gears to beat him.

The Verdict: Back MILITARY CODE in the 2.25 Doncaster