Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Doncaster St Leger Festival day three

Our form expert takes aim at Betfred St Leger day at Doncaster and he has five selections for the action on Town Moor on Saturday.

The Verdict: Saturday September 13 1pt win Hawksbill in 1.15 Doncaster at 15/2 (bet365, 7/1 General) 1pt win Rosario in 2.25 Doncaster at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Fivethousandtoone in 2.25 Doncaster at 18/1 (bet365, Hills, 16/1 General) 1pt win East Hampton in 3.00 Doncaster at 16/1 (General) 1pt e.w Rahiebb in 3.40 Doncaster at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3, Betfred, Sky Bet 25/1 1/5 1,2,3)

Take on the Leger big guns with Rahiebb

The market reckons Aidan O’Brien has the firmest of grips on the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday and with a couple of Group 1 winners heading the betting in Scandinavia and Lambourn you can see why. However, I don’t think a turn up is totally out of the question as this is a very different test to the ones Scandinavia has been excelling in and Lambourn put in a dull performance in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur in his prep race at York. Scandinavia ran a poor race on his only previous trip to Doncaster when 11/10 favourite for a maiden at this meeting last year, while his upturn in form has come on the undulations of Newmarket’s July course and Goodwood’s twists and turns. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s not at his best on Town Moor and I was far from convinced of the merit of Lambourn’s Derby victories even before his limp effort on the Knavesmire last time out. All things considered I’m happy to have an each-way bet against the duo, especially with bet365, Betfred and Sky Bet all offering three places in the seven-runner field, and it’s Roger Varian’s RAHIEBB that looks a wild price at 28/1. Varian has an excellent record at Doncaster and he’s won two St Legers thanks to Kingston Hill and Eldar Eldarov, while this horse has some good form to his name including when he tried to give 8lb to Merchant at York in May. To be beaten just a couple of lengths by a horse that developed into an Arc possible prior to being ruled out for the season was a fine effort and he improved on it significantly when upped to 1m6f for the first and only time when third in the Queen’s Vase. Shuffled back from stall 10, Rahiebb had to come through horses off the bend, barging his way through with a quarter of a mile to go at which point he had five lengths to make up on Carmers. That he reduced that gap to a length at the line after a strong late run down the centre of the track at Royal Ascot marked him out as a real force in this division and I felt he was a bit unlucky not to beat both Carmers and Furthur, with Scandinavia only fifth. Since then he has only run in the flag-start Gordon Stakes run in soft ground at Goodwood and it didn’t suit him at all, but he ran okay in the circumstances and I certainly wouldn’t hold that against him when it comes to his Leger chance. Indeed, going back up to 1m6f and a bit at Doncaster should really suit this big, attractive, strong stayer and he looks underestimated thanks to the market strength of the Ballydoyle pair. The Verdict: Back RAHIEBB in the 3.40 Doncaster

East looks a beast in Park Stakes

With the Irish Champions Festival taking place at Leopardstown and the Curragh this weekend there are plenty of British-trained horses travelling over in pursuit of a share of the euros, but I was interested to see David Marnane coming the other way with EAST HAMPTON for the Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes at 3.00. This seven-furlong Group 2 looks winnable with no standout contender in the line-up, the favourite Shadow Of Light respected on his best form but taken on at the prices without a second thought given he’s without a win this year. The key here is the likely pace set up as it looks probable that it will be fast and furious with Quinault, Audience, Marvelman, Ten Bob Tony, Devil’s Point and Zabeel Alkabeir all possibles to be prominent and East Hampton could thrive off a strong gallop. In Ireland he’s been running well in races that have not been strongly run, his last race at Cork a case in point, but he’ll enjoy a proper gallop and on his best form he looks overpriced at 16/1. That came two starts ago in the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh, where he was beaten a neck into second by subsequent Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois winner Diego Velazquez, the juice in the ground that day serving him well. Indeed, the son of Cracksman would probably like a few more showers at Doncaster than look likely, but, given the likely make-up of the race he still needs backing as Oisin Orr reunites with his old boss on this improving three-year-old. The Verdict: Back EAST HAMPTON in the 3.00 Doncaster

Oisin Orr: Rides East Hampton

Hawks fits the bill for Palmer

In the opening PJ Towey Construction Handicap over a mile the unexposed three-year-olds could come to the fore as per market expectations. Treble Tee and HAWKSBILL look the two to focus on, but I thought the first-named had been well found by the betting considering he was granted a rare saloon passage down the inside at Goodwood last time behind Tribal Chief. I’d rather side with Hawksbill as Hugo Palmer does well with his three-year-olds in open company at this time of year, particularly over this type of trip, and this son of Kameko looks an improved performer since being gelded. He just failed to reel in Sir Paul Ramsey at Haydock two starts ago when flashing home over a mile, while last time he split two Chester specialists around the Roodee where he again finished well this time over seven-and-a-half furlongs. That showcased his ability to quicken from a prominent slot and that could be a vital asset here, as it looks a race where he might be well positioned towards the front end against many rivals that like to be held up. The Verdict: Back HAWKSBILL in the 1.15 Doncaster

