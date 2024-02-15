Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Ascot and Haydock Saturday February 17

Our form expert has four selections at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon including in the Grand National Trial.
1pt win Issam in 2.25 Ascot at 16/1 (William Hill, bet365)
1pt win Revels Hill in 3.00 Ascot at 17/2 (William Hill) - 8/1 General also fine
1pt win Snipe in 3.15 Haydock at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, BoyleSports)
1pt win Castle Rushen in 3.50 Haydock at 14/1 (William Hill)
L’Homme Presse is the star attraction at Ascot on Saturday in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase and he should take a bit of beating as long as he’s taken his reappearance victory at Lingfield well.
Hopefully he can further strengthen his claims for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with an aesthetically pleasing performance and Pic D’Orhy is about as good a yardstick as you can get over an intermediate trip at Ascot.
A four-runner Grade 1 with a strong odds-on favourite is hardly betting material, but thankfully there are some belting handicaps on the Ascot undercard.
The Injured Jockeys’ Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase at 3.00 is always a good puzzle to try and unravel and this year’s renewal has a healthy mix of in-form horses and Ascot specialists.
Victtorino ticks both of those boxes, as long as you can forgive his Cheltenham seventh last time, when he dropped back to 2m4f, his two wins over this course and distance earlier in the season highlighting his obvious chance.
He has somewhat showed his hand, though, and with that in mind I like the look of Harry Fry’s REVELS HILL coming in here fresh on his seasonal reappearance.
The nine-year-old had a setback in the autumn which delayed his return, but Fry is well capable of getting them ready first time up (he’s 44/204 at 21.57% with his horses that have had 250+ days off) and this horse has gone well fresh in the past.
He has performed well at Ascot twice off his current mark of 137, as well, running on for second over 2m5f at this track, while he was third in this very race last year when he again stayed on off a good pace on good to soft ground.
Stepped up in trip after that, running creditably in defeat at Exeter and Sandown, the key here could be facing softer conditions over three miles and I like his freshness angle against a bunch of horses that have gone to the well a few times already this season.
Earlier on the card at Ascot it could be worth taking a chance on ISSAM in the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Handicap Hurdle at 2.25.
This horse is progressing rapidly as evidenced by his last four runs, two of which he has won, while he traded at 1.52 or less in-running on Betfair in the other two – both at Sandown.
Last time he went as short as 1.1 on the Exchange after he almost stopped to a walk up the hill and some punters might not look at such behaviour favourably, but I had a degree of sympathy for him.
He travelled through the race like the best horse in the contest and the fall of his nearest rival, Lord Of Cheshire, at the last, probably did him no favours, as it left him marooned on his own towards the far side as the winner, Havaila, was gaining momentum.
The handicapper showed sympathy, too, nudging him up just 2lb, and that makes him of interest in this contest where the right-handed course and distance in the conditions looks ideal.
He’s racked up the experience for a six-year-old, but there’s no doubt he looks an improved model this season, now he’s strengthened up, and around 16/1 the market looks to have underestimated his chance.
Over at Haydock SNIPE is of interest for Dan Skelton in the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase over the extended 3m4f.
This is going to be a real test in the heavy conditions and Snipe looks a danger to all from the lightest weight, for all that he is yet to prove himself over the distance.
He’s hardly bred for it either, but he very much shapes like he’ll love it, winning going away over 3m1f on soft ground at Aintree on Boxing Day before he ran on for second over three miles at Doncaster last time.
Those runs show he is right at home on a flat and left-handed track, so I expect he’ll take to Haydock well, the key likely to be if Tristan Durrell can get him settled early on his first go at a marathon trip.
He should get plenty of cover in this field, which will help, and if he does get into a nice rhythm he can make the most of the weight he gets from these rivals.
Finally, CASTLE RUSHEN is worth backing once the ITV cameras have packed up in the Pertemps Qualifier at Haydock (3.50).
Nicky Richards can get them ready first time up and this horse has gone well fresh before so his 296-day absence is of no concern.
He’s got loads of heavy ground form, is unexposed over three miles and is bred for this sort of test. Rated 8lb below his peak hurdles mark, I think he can go very well.
Preview posted at 1400 GMT on 16/02/24
