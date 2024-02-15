Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Ascot and Haydock Saturday February 17

Revels a real treat at Ascot

L’Homme Presse is the star attraction at Ascot on Saturday in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase and he should take a bit of beating as long as he’s taken his reappearance victory at Lingfield well.

Hopefully he can further strengthen his claims for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with an aesthetically pleasing performance and Pic D’Orhy is about as good a yardstick as you can get over an intermediate trip at Ascot.

A four-runner Grade 1 with a strong odds-on favourite is hardly betting material, but thankfully there are some belting handicaps on the Ascot undercard.

The Injured Jockeys’ Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase at 3.00 is always a good puzzle to try and unravel and this year’s renewal has a healthy mix of in-form horses and Ascot specialists.

Victtorino ticks both of those boxes, as long as you can forgive his Cheltenham seventh last time, when he dropped back to 2m4f, his two wins over this course and distance earlier in the season highlighting his obvious chance.

He has somewhat showed his hand, though, and with that in mind I like the look of Harry Fry’s REVELS HILL coming in here fresh on his seasonal reappearance.

The nine-year-old had a setback in the autumn which delayed his return, but Fry is well capable of getting them ready first time up (he’s 44/204 at 21.57% with his horses that have had 250+ days off) and this horse has gone well fresh in the past.

He has performed well at Ascot twice off his current mark of 137, as well, running on for second over 2m5f at this track, while he was third in this very race last year when he again stayed on off a good pace on good to soft ground.

Stepped up in trip after that, running creditably in defeat at Exeter and Sandown, the key here could be facing softer conditions over three miles and I like his freshness angle against a bunch of horses that have gone to the well a few times already this season.

The Verdict: Back REVELS HILL in the 3.00 Ascot