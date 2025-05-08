Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Ascot and day three Boodles May Festival at Chester May 9

Our form expert has four selections for Chester Cup day and at Ascot including two against the field in the feature.
The Verdict: Friday May 9
0.5pts e.w. Partisan Hero in 1.30 Chester at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Shout in 1.50 Ascot at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Emiyn in 3.05 Chester at 12/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w. Charging Thunder in 3.05 Chester at SP (1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Emiyn to thrive at Chester again
For all that there’s some unexposed types in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup, the likes of East India Dock, Leinster and Who’s Glen, they have all been well found in the betting and I’d rather side with a horse at a bigger price that is proven around this unique track on the conditions.
Step forward Declan Carroll’s EMIYN, three times a winner around the Roodee and runner-up behind Zoffee in this race last year, a horse he is 3lb better off at the weights with this time around while he has landed a plum draw in stall two, as well.
I always thought he wanted a bit of cut in the ground, but he ran a cracker in last year’s Chester Cup on good to firm and that was after missing the break from stall seven.
He used to be a frontrunner, but he can be slowly away these days and, while that could lead to traffic problems, I won’t get too bogged down by how this could play for out for him as Zak Wheatley gets on great guns with him and likely has various plans up his sleeve.
I'm far more interested in how well he ran first time back at Musselburgh at a huge price, making his way into sixth for a never-nearer three and a quarter length defeat, that race already working out well with Faylaq, who finished a place behind Emiyn, winning at Hamilton on Sunday.
Metier prepped for his Chester Cup win two years ago with a second in the same Musselburgh race and Emiyn came on significantly for his first outing last season.
I’ll also be having a small each-way bet on CHARGING THUNDER, James Owen’s second string. Drawn in 16, he could drift from 22/1 and I’ll take my chances at SP.
He’s a hold-up horse anyway, so I’m not too fussed about the draw as I’d expect David Probert to drop him in and ride him for luck and if he gets the breaks he could stay on strongly in the straight.
Rated 99 at his peak for David O’Meara, there’s mileage in his current rating of 92 and he’s in great form, winning and running well at Southwell and Newbury on his last three starts.
On that form he’s got a chance of beating the likes of Caballo De Mar, Duke Of Oxford and Spirit Mixer, especially given he’s unexposed both at this trip and generally in staying races where they go a good gallop.
It’s interesting Owen has opted for a headgear switch given he’s been running so well in cheekpieces, but given he won in the sheepskin first time I don’t think it’s a negative.
The Verdict: Back EMIYN and CHARGING THUNDER in the 3.05 Chester
Holding out for a Hero in the opener
Emiyn is formerly trained by Dermot Weld and so is David Loughnane’s PARTISAN HERO who looks worth backing at 16/1 in the opening CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap over the extended seven furlongs.
Loughnane improved the last horse he got from Weld, Dark Pine, by 19lb, so Partisan Hero’s improvement might not be done yet given he has progressed 11lb already for his new handler after winning at Kempton and Pontefract this year.
I liked his last effort at Pontefract, a gallant second given he was pestered for the lead, the horse who tried to go with him dropping out to finish second last which suggests he did well to keep the gallop up.
I don’t think he’s done improving yet and Chester should suit his front-running style, while he might get across from stall 12 as there isn’t loads of early pace to his inside by any means.
He’s 3lb out of the weights, but Loughnane has booked 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman for the job and that should help.
The aforementioned Dark Pine won at the Chester May Festival after winning a few early in his career for Loughnane and Partisan Hero has a very similar profile.
The Verdict: Back PARTISAN HERO in the 1.30 Chester
Worth a Shout at Ascot
Finally, Simon & Ed Crisford’s SHOUT is worth backing in the opening Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap over seven furlongs at Ascot.
William Haggas’ Power Fizz will be all the rage here and you can see why, the son of Wootton Bassett 4lb well-in in a race his trainer does well in after going so close at Goodwood last weekend.
However, the quick turnaround asks a new question of him and Shout looks in a good place to give him a race after running so well on his seasonal comeback at Newbury.
He covered plenty of the Newbury turf that day after switching groups twice but he finished his race well to ensure second with the promise of more to come.
That was his first go over seven and he shaped really well at the distance, especially with improvement expected.
He looks to have improved for being gelded and cheekpieces could squeeze out even more given he ran about a bit last time, while I like him coming from off the pace at this track with a likely strong gallop looking sure to play to his strengths.
The Verdict: Back SHOUT in the 1.50 Ascot
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 08/05/25
