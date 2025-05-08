Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Ascot and day three Boodles May Festival at Chester May 9

Emiyn to thrive at Chester again

For all that there’s some unexposed types in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup, the likes of East India Dock, Leinster and Who’s Glen, they have all been well found in the betting and I’d rather side with a horse at a bigger price that is proven around this unique track on the conditions.

Step forward Declan Carroll’s EMIYN, three times a winner around the Roodee and runner-up behind Zoffee in this race last year, a horse he is 3lb better off at the weights with this time around while he has landed a plum draw in stall two, as well.

I always thought he wanted a bit of cut in the ground, but he ran a cracker in last year’s Chester Cup on good to firm and that was after missing the break from stall seven.

He used to be a frontrunner, but he can be slowly away these days and, while that could lead to traffic problems, I won’t get too bogged down by how this could play for out for him as Zak Wheatley gets on great guns with him and likely has various plans up his sleeve.

I'm far more interested in how well he ran first time back at Musselburgh at a huge price, making his way into sixth for a never-nearer three and a quarter length defeat, that race already working out well with Faylaq, who finished a place behind Emiyn, winning at Hamilton on Sunday.

Metier prepped for his Chester Cup win two years ago with a second in the same Musselburgh race and Emiyn came on significantly for his first outing last season.

I’ll also be having a small each-way bet on CHARGING THUNDER, James Owen’s second string. Drawn in 16, he could drift from 22/1 and I’ll take my chances at SP.

He’s a hold-up horse anyway, so I’m not too fussed about the draw as I’d expect David Probert to drop him in and ride him for luck and if he gets the breaks he could stay on strongly in the straight.

Rated 99 at his peak for David O’Meara, there’s mileage in his current rating of 92 and he’s in great form, winning and running well at Southwell and Newbury on his last three starts.

On that form he’s got a chance of beating the likes of Caballo De Mar, Duke Of Oxford and Spirit Mixer, especially given he’s unexposed both at this trip and generally in staying races where they go a good gallop.

It’s interesting Owen has opted for a headgear switch given he’s been running so well in cheekpieces, but given he won in the sheepskin first time I don’t think it’s a negative.

The Verdict: Back EMIYN and CHARGING THUNDER in the 3.05 Chester