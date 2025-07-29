Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Qatar Goodwood Festival Day Two Wednesday July 30

Going for Gold forecast in Sussex

Field Of Gold is the poster boy for the Qatar Goodwood Festival and he’s progressed to a level that will likely make him very hard to beat in Wednesday’s Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

John & Thady Gosden’s grey has gone from strength to strength since his Guineas defeat and such was the easiness of his St James’s Palace Stakes win he has prolonged his career at a mile for another start.

He’s a dream spare for William Buick to pick up with Colin Keane suspended and he looks to have the kind of explosive talent that can see off a field of this calibre in good style.

The race for second is much more interesting, however, and while I can’t find a ‘betting without’ market I do think the straight forecast FIELD OF GOLD to beat CARL SPACKLER is worth exploring.

Docklands looks a pure Ascot specialist and I’m not sure he’ll like this track, Henri Matisse lacked a gear behind Field Of Gold last time and is likely to move up to 10 furlongs after this and Rosallion has yet to reach the heights he soared to as a three-year-old in two starts at four.

Goodwood could well suit Richard Hannon’s horse, going round a bend again certainly looks a positive, but there’s also a chance both he and Henri Matisse will pay the penalty if they try and go toe-to-toe with Field Of Gold at the two pole.

With all this in mind Carl Spackler could be the one to finish best of the rest and there should be a good dividend on offer if he does seal the silver medal position.

His best form is right up there with anything in the field bar Field Of Gold and it’s interesting he’s stayed in this country for a crack at the Sussex on his way to his new career in Australia.

You can see why given the prizemoney on offer and the fact he was only beaten three lengths in the Queen Anne Stakes despite pulling fiercely off a pedestrian pace.

He could well reverse that form with Docklands and Rosallion given this should be run at a proper gallop with two pacemakers in there in Qirat and Serengeti.

A pure miler and versatile tactically, if he settles this time he could well be the one to chase home Field Of Gold.

The Verdict: Back FIELD OF GOLD to beat CARL SPACKLER (straight forecast) in the 3.05 Goodwood