Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Qatar Goodwood Festival Day Three Thursday July 31

Rahiebb can sink Merchant in the Gordon

There's a chance of some heavy showers at Goodwood on Thursday and given See The Fire’s very best form is on fast ground any further change in the conditions could have a significant bearing on the day’s feature, the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.

It puts me off backing Andrew Balding’s filly until we see what the weather does and I don’t think any of the bets I’ll be having on the undercard will be inconvenienced if the worst of the forecasts do come to fruition, while all of them will be fine if the ground remains as it is.

Merchant will be a popular favourite in the Group 3 HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes over 1m4f after his Royal Ascot win was further boosted by Omni Man on Wednesday, but he might have a tough task in confirming earlier York form with RAHIEBB.

Roger Varian’s son of Frankel gave Merchant 8lb when he was beaten two-and-a-half lengths by him on the Knavesmire but he has improved significantly since then and could well turn the tables here off level weights.

His own Royal Ascot form is looking red-hot after Queen’s Vase fifth Scandinavia won the Goodwood Cup and Rahiebb finished a couple of places ahead of him in that race after finishing well from what turned out to be an unhelpful draw.

Indeed, that is good evidence he’s progressing quickly and with Merchant so short after being entered in the King George, such is his reputation, I can’t help but feel the 11/2 is a spot of value against the son of Teofilo.

The Verdict: Back RAHIEBB in the 2.30 Goodwood