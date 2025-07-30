Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Qatar Goodwood Festival Day Three Thursday July 31

Our form expert has three selections for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including in the Gordon Stakes.
The Verdict: Thursday July 31
1pt e.w. Serenity Blue in the 1.20 Goodwood at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Rahiebb in the 2.30 Goodwood at 11/2 (General)
1pt win Nad Alshiba Green in the 3.45 Goodwood at 7/1 (William Hill, 13/2 General)
Rahiebb can sink Merchant in the Gordon
There's a chance of some heavy showers at Goodwood on Thursday and given See The Fire’s very best form is on fast ground any further change in the conditions could have a significant bearing on the day’s feature, the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.
It puts me off backing Andrew Balding’s filly until we see what the weather does and I don’t think any of the bets I’ll be having on the undercard will be inconvenienced if the worst of the forecasts do come to fruition, while all of them will be fine if the ground remains as it is.
Merchant will be a popular favourite in the Group 3 HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes over 1m4f after his Royal Ascot win was further boosted by Omni Man on Wednesday, but he might have a tough task in confirming earlier York form with RAHIEBB.
Roger Varian’s son of Frankel gave Merchant 8lb when he was beaten two-and-a-half lengths by him on the Knavesmire but he has improved significantly since then and could well turn the tables here off level weights.
His own Royal Ascot form is looking red-hot after Queen’s Vase fifth Scandinavia won the Goodwood Cup and Rahiebb finished a couple of places ahead of him in that race after finishing well from what turned out to be an unhelpful draw.
Indeed, that is good evidence he’s progressing quickly and with Merchant so short after being entered in the King George, such is his reputation, I can’t help but feel the 11/2 is a spot of value against the son of Teofilo.
The Verdict: Back RAHIEBB in the 2.30 Goodwood
Aim for Serenity in the opener
In the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap over 1m2f I like the look of James Horton’s SERENITY BLUE at a big price.
The son of Lope De Vega was with Sir Michael Stoute as a two-year-old but didn’t race in that trainer’s final season before switching to Horton’s this spring.
His progress has been fairly rapid, his debut fifth at Leicester quickly surpassed by his Nottingham win a month later where he beat a couple of William Haggas geldings in Golden Handshake and Tenability who have both won a few times since.
They have won races off marks in the 80s so Serenity Blue looks to have a chance here off 88 on the back of a Redcar novice win under a penalty where he travelled typically strongly throughout.
He’s the most unexposed horse in the race getting in via the minimum qualification criteria of three runs so he is the horse the handicapper knows least about and I fancy this track will suit.
Indeed, he's a full-brother to a couple of Goodwood winners in King Vega and King Of Conquest, while Horton's runners are also three from eight at this track, so he's well capable of identifying the type of horse that goes well here.
The Verdict: Back SERENITY BLUE in the 1.20 Goodwood
Go for Green in sprint handicap
Finally, Mick Appleby's NAD ALSHIBA GREEN looks a solid option in the Buccellati Handicap over five furlongs.
Appleby won this race for the same owners thanks to Shagraan last year and Nad Alshiba Green is getting better with each run after she followed up her Nottingham win with a fast-finishing second at Sandown.
She bumped into a good filly in Kassaya at Sandown and she has never been out of the first four in nine runs in handicaps.
I don’t think she’ll mind it if there’s any rainfall and the nature of this race, with its big field and likely very strong gallop, looks highly likely to bring the best out in her.
There’s pace all around her amongst the low numbers so she should get a great tow into this allowing Rossa Ryan to deliver his challenge late in proceedings.
The Verdict: Back NAD ALSHIBA GREEN in the 3.45 Goodwood
Preview posted at 1620 BST on 30/07/25
