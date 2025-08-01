Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Qatar Goodwood Festival Day Five Saturday August 2

Our form expert registered over 50pts of profit on Friday after tipping Rhoscolyn (12/1) and JM Jungle (33/1) and he has four selections for Saturday's Goodwood action.

The Verdict: Saturday August 2 1pt win Ambiente Friendly in 1.20 Goodwood at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Waardah in 2.30 Goodwood at 13/2 (General) 1pt e.w Completely Random in 3.05 Goodwood at 16/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 0.5pts e.w Shout in 3.45 Goodwood at 22/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)

Random choice in the Stewards’

Roger Charlton had a fine record in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood, winning it three times with Harmonic Way, Patavellian and Genki, and his son Harry can land the biggest handicap pot of his burgeoning career in the same race on Saturday with COMPLETELY RANDOM. This four-year-old is the type of unexposed sprinter that has traditionally done so well in this race and since being gelded at the end of last year he has really started to fulfil his potential, particularly in the spring when he won hot races at Southwell and Leicester. Since then he’s had excuses in defeat at Newbury and at Ascot where he tried to challenge from the rear only for the front runners to hold sway, but he finished half a length behind Elmonjed in the former race and gets a 6lb pull here, while he gets a 4lb pull with Wokingham winner Get It for his two-and-a-half length defeat. I liked his run at Ascot as he finished well despite racing alone towards the stands’ side and it looked good evidence that he’s still improving. This could be run to suit him better as a strong gallop looks highly likely and Hammer The Hammer, Jordan Electrics and Jungle Drums look pace horses drawn around him amongst the low numbers on the far side, so he could travel into proceedings nicely. He’s drifted a little in the betting after Thursday’s rain, but Goodwood looks to be drying out rapidly and with another dry day in store on Saturday the ground should be just fine. The Verdict: Back COMPLETELY RANDOM in the 3.05 Goodwood

Waar horse to prevail in Lillie Langtry

The Owen Burrows yard is in cracking form and he could have another winner with WAARDAH in the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes over 1m6f. Three-year-olds have had a pretty good record in this race over the years and this daughter of Postponed couldn’t have been much more impressive when she won at this track over 10 furlongs back in June. Burrows has found a nice opportunity here as she gets to step up to Group 2 level without having to find bags of improvement on form and the step up in trip could well see her take a big step forward in any case. The way she finished over 10 furlongs suggested as much and her sire is a strong stamina influence, while she’s massively unexposed after just four starts. The Verdict: Back WAARDAH in the 2.30 Goodwood

Owen Burrows

Friendly fire in the Glorious Stakes

AMBIENTE FRIENDLY could get his career back on track now he’s been gelded in the Group 3 Coral Glorious Stakes over 1m4f. Al Aasy looks a dodgy favourite in this under a penalty and if you put a line through him it looks open, but Ambiente Friendly has the class to see them all off if he can bounce back to somewhere near his best. The Gredleys will have had hopes of him becoming a stallion when he was second to City Of Troy in the Derby, but he went backwards after the Irish Derby and transferred from James Fanshawe’s to James Owen in the spring. I thought he shaped quite well in the Wolferton, but it was no surprise that the stallion plans were shelved and he was gelded after moody performances like at Newmarket in May when he raced too keen. Given plenty of time, perhaps his mind will be on the job now and if it is he has the back class to be winning this. The Verdict: Back AMBIENTE FRIENDLY in the 1.20 Goodwood

Crisfords charge worth a Shout