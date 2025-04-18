Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV action at Musselburgh on Saturday April 19

Our form expert struck with 11/2 winner Storm Star on Good Friday and he has three selections as the Easter action continues up at Musselburgh on Saturday.
The Verdict: Saturday April 19
1pt e.w We Dare To Dream in 1.50 Musselburgh at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Mon Na Slieve in 3.00 Musselburgh at 5/1 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt win Chillingham in 3.35 Musselburgh at 10/1 (General)
Chillingham looks up for the Cup
It’s one of the quieter Saturdays in the racing world but there’s still good bets to be had including CHILLINGHAM for Ed Bethell in the feature Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup up at Musselburgh.
Bethell looks to have his string well forward after making a good start to the season and that bodes well for Chillingham who has won on his seasonal reappearance before and looks fairly treated for this assignment.
Indeed, a mark of 94 is his lowest rating since he won easily off a mark of 90 at Thirsk after 231 days off in the April of 2023, the son of Ulysees slowly coming down the weights last year after some good efforts in defeat.
His efforts for third places at Ripon and York last spring would give him a winning chance here, while his second at Newbury in September was evidence he had held his form well and suggested his winning turn was not far away.
He’s lightly-raced over this 1m6f distance, but the combination of the trip and better ground offer him a chance and the return of the tongue-tie looks a positive given his second in that appliance at Wolverhampton was one of the best runs of his career.
Bethell has already struck at Musselburgh this turf season with I Am Me on the Sky Bet Sunday Series card last week and with Callum Rodriguez likely to ride this fellow cold off a probable strong pace he could well bag another prize at the track.
The Verdict: Back CHILLINGHAM in the 3.35 Musselburgh
Ryan charge has more up his Slieve
Earlier on Kevin Ryan’s MON NA SLIEVE can go in again after his course and distance victory at the track last time in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap over five furlongs.
Highly thought of at two and three when rated 92, he’s not been straightforward and hasn’t tended to find much off the bridle in the past when push has come to shove.
However, time, patience, wind surgery, a gelding operation and a sliding handicap mark have worked wonders for him and he did it easily here last time off a 5lb lower mark of 77.
His rating plummeted during a winter all-weather campaign, but he still looks well treated on his turf form and there could be more to come now he has got his head back in front.
Last time out he was towed into things off a strong pace set by Paddy’s Day before he took over with a furlong to go and a similar situation could arise here with Tatterstall, drawn next to him, dragging him into it this time.
The Verdict: Back MON NA SLIEVE in the 3.00 Musselburgh
Dream bet for O’Meara in opener
Finally, WE DARE TO DREAM looks a big each-way price in the opening Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Royal Mile Handicap.
He chased home Thursday’s Newmarket winner Pellitory at Doncaster last October as he showed steady improvement at two, progressing with each run and never out of the first two in four starts.
Further improvement could be forthcoming now he’s been gelded and steps up to a mile, while I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Danny Tudhope revert to more forceful tactics from a good draw in stall one.
Wiltshire Lad takes plenty out of the market on his first start for Andrew Balding from Sir Michael Stoute’s, but he could move out in trip as the season progresses and I wonder if he might be vulnerable to a nippier type over this track and trip.
Over at Haydock I thought Schmilsson (2.05) and An Tailliur (2.40) were the interesting ones when the ground looked like it was going to be quick, but rain throughout Friday and more forecast into the night puts a spanner in the works.
It’s a bit of a guess up what conditions will be like there after the dry spring, this rain of particular annoyance regarding An Tailliur as he looks very well treated and would be a very strong fancy on quicker ground.
I’ll wait and see how the ground is riding on Saturday. If the times suggest it’s good or quicker An Tailliur will be well worth backing to bounce back to winning form.
The Verdict: Back WE DARE TO DREAM in the 1.50 Musselburgh
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 18/04/25
