Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Haydock and York Saturday May 31

Can you Kikk it? Yes you can

It’s one of the quieter Saturdays of the Flat season when it comes to top-class action but there are no shortage of betting opportunities with good racing taking place at Chester, Haydock and York.

Haydock is drying out after rain earlier in the week and the Group 3 Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes has held up really well resulting in a very strong race for the grade.

Indeed, Kinross and Audience have won at the highest level and then you have horses like Spycatcher who have regularly competed in the top grade, so if you were coming here hopeful of picking up a weak Group 3 then you’re out of luck.

However, there are grounds for taking the aforementioned on. Kinross saddles a Group 2 penalty and traditionally does his winning from August onwards, while Audience is a bit of a character and is seemingly at his best when getting things his own way.

It’s hard to see him dominating this field, though, with Mount Athos, Grey’s Monument, Quinault and Volterra all likely to be vying for the lead and a strong gallop at the trip looks likely.

That will be music to Harry Charlton’s ears and his KIKKULI looks a big each-way price at 12/1 as this should be run to suit.

The Kingman half-brother to Frankel needs a strong gallop to aim at and has even been put in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs in a bid to find a race that sets up well for him.

He’s a horse of serious ability, as you would hope for given his breeding, but he raced too inefficiently at three to get anything more than a maiden win on the board, though he did run well in the Jersey Stakes, Hungerford Stakes and Coolmore Turf Mile out in Keeneland.

Keen when beaten a short head in second by Haatem at Royal Ascot, he got there too soon at Newbury and got no luck whatsoever in America, but Charlton has a four-year-old to go to war with this campaign.

I liked his reappearance run in the Listed Spring Trophy over the John Of Gaunt course and distance, nothing more than a sighter for this race, and he settled nicely before being undone by a muddling gallop.

He can reverse that form with Alyanaabi and with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle he might even get that so far elusive second win of his career on the board.

The Verdict: Back KIKKULI in the 3.33 Haydock