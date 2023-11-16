Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Friday ITV racing at Cheltenham November Meeting

Our form expert Ben Linfoot tipped up 22/1 winner Good Look Charm last Saturday - don't miss his verdict on day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham on Friday.

The Verdict: Friday, November 17 1pt win Fathom Two in 1.10 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Gold Des Bois in 1.45 Cheltenham at 20/1 (William Hill, bet365, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Homme Public in 2.20 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dig for Gold at Cheltenham

Day one of Cheltenham’s November Meeting will be the quietest of the weekend in terms of both attendance and the overall quality of the card, but there’s still plenty of interest and a good few betting opportunities to pursue. The Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase at 1.45 is the best betting race of the day and it will be interesting to see how this will be run. Timeform predict the gallop will be weak and Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Guy looks the most likely front runner, although horses like Calico, Do Your Job and Prince Escalus like to race prominently, too. I’d say it’s more likely we get an even gallop and it’s no surprise to see the money come for Ballybreeze, who ran in the Arkle last season after bolting up on his fencing debut at Chepstow last October. He was outclassed at the Festival and then fell at Market Rasen when still going well after that, but, while it would be no surprise to see him rediscover the winning touch here, especially as he seems to go so well fresh, he looks nothing but about the right price at 5/1.

The standout bet at the prices for my money is 20/1 chance GOLD DES BOIS for Iain Jardine, a horse who looks well treated off a mark of 123. Rated 134 at his best and 130 when he was fourth in this race last season, he has dropped to a workable mark and the signs are he’s working his way towards a winning performance after two good efforts in defeat at Kelso since wind surgery. I particularly liked his run last time, as he was a bit too keen to do himself justice but he kept on well for second to beat a good horse in Pay The Piper by 11 lengths, while finishing three lengths behind Bollingerandkrug looks even better now after that rival won at the same track last Saturday from a 6lb higher mark. Jardine must feel he’s got his horse in a good spot for this, from both a handicapping and fitness point of view, and that theory is underlined by the booking of Harry Cobden who is two from two for the yard. He might just get the run of this sitting off the leader/s and at a big price he looks a fair each-way bet with a few bookies offering four places. The Verdict: Back GOLD DES BOIS in the 1.45 Cheltenham

Public gamble in the SSS

In the SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase I’m surprised that HOMME PUBLIC is the outsider of the field at a general 5/1. He arguably has the strongest form claims of the lot on chasing form, as he improved a bundle for his first go at the bigger obstacles at Wetherby last time when beating more experienced chasers in a handicap with something to spare. His jumping was good and he travelled well, while the form was given a boost when the fourth home, Cracking Destiny, came out and beat Fidelio Vallis easily in a handicap chase up at Musselburgh subsequently. Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero are in terrific form, headliners from the yard this month including Iroko and Gesskille, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they added another significant victory on the board here with Homme Public. The Verdict: Back HOMME PUBLIC in the 2.20 Cheltenham

Not hard to Fathom support for Cromwell hope

Finally, I’ll be backing Gavin Cromwell’s FATHOM TWO in the opening Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at 10/1. Cromwell won this race last year with Sweet Will and his contender this year looks a potential improver now he tackles what looks a more suitable trip according to his pedigree. He has been running over 2m2f and 2m3f in Ireland, but he’s a winning pointer who is related to strong stayers and the step up to 2m5f could trigger a big stride forward. It’s not as if his form over shorter distances doesn’t give him a chance, either. He won at Downpatrick two starts ago, beating a couple of subsequent winners trained by Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins, while a mistake two out didn’t help his momentum in a novice hurdle at the same track last time where he was giving plenty of weight to the two that beat him. Cromwell isn’t firing in the winners like he was a few weeks ago, but his UK raiders are always respected and he looks to have found another one with a good chance here. The Verdict: Back FATHOM TWO in the 1.10 Cheltenham Preview posted at 1600 GMT on 16/11/23

