Multiple racing tips: Cheltenham November Meeting Build-A-Bet

Calico to be placed in 1.45 Cheltenham (3 places)

Mixed in quality company last season and looks well handicapped here on the pick of his efforts. He has plenty of natural pace and should be ready for his return.

Petit Tonnerre to win 2.20 Cheltenham

Built for chasing, so one to be positive about on return to action, especially as he's won when fresh in the past.

Back On The Lash to be placed in 2.55 Cheltenham (4 places)

Has won this race for the last two seasons off similar marks. No show last three outings but now 2lb below that last winning mark and no surprise to see a revival.

Captain Teague to win 3.30 Cheltenham

Beaten only 2½ lengths when third in Champion Bumper here in March and made perfect start to his hurdling career when winning the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow on his return. Looks an exciting prospect.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)