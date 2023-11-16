Sporting Life
Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet

Multiple racing tips: Cheltenham November Meeting Build-A-Bet

By Sporting Life
12:21 · THU November 16, 2023

Check out our exclusive Build-A-Bet for day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham and back the multiple with Sky Bet.

Exclusive Sporting Life Build-A-Bet

  • Calico to be placed in 1.45 Cheltenham (3 places)
  • Petit Tonnerre to win 2.20 Cheltenham
  • Back On The Lash to be placed in 2.55 Cheltenham (4 places)
  • Captain Teague to win 3.30 Cheltenham

Calico to be placed in 1.45 Cheltenham (3 places)

Mixed in quality company last season and looks well handicapped here on the pick of his efforts. He has plenty of natural pace and should be ready for his return.

Petit Tonnerre to win 2.20 Cheltenham

Built for chasing, so one to be positive about on return to action, especially as he's won when fresh in the past.

Back On The Lash to be placed in 2.55 Cheltenham (4 places)

Has won this race for the last two seasons off similar marks. No show last three outings but now 2lb below that last winning mark and no surprise to see a revival.

Captain Teague to win 3.30 Cheltenham

Beaten only 2½ lengths when third in Champion Bumper here in March and made perfect start to his hurdling career when winning the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow on his return. Looks an exciting prospect.

(The above selections are all Timeform tips)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

