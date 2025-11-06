Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Exeter and Hexham ITV Racing Friday November 7

Our form expert tackles Friday's ITV Racing action from Exeter and Hexham including the feature Haldon Gold Cup.
The Verdict: Friday November 7
1pt win Tiny Tetley in 1.50 Exeter at 6/1 (bet365, 11/2 General)
1pt win Saint Segal in 2.25 Exeter at 10/1 (bet365, 9/1 General)
1pt e.w. Mornington Beach in 2.45 Hexham at 12/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4)
Lucky Saint to show fizz in Haldon Gold Cup
It’s a big day for Paul Nicholls on Friday with Kalif Du Berlais scheduled to make his seasonal reappearance in the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and it’s a race the Ditcheat trainer has used as a stepping stone to greater things many times before.
The Champion Chase could be the endgame for this horse and if he’s going to be competing in one of those he wants to be going close in this limited handicap off 156, but first time out on decent ground might not be ideal for him.
Indeed, it remains to be seen if he even runs, but either way I want to back Jane Williams’ SAINT SEGAL who could be seen to advantage both tactically and from a fitness perspective.
With Kalif Du Berlais, JPR One and Martator all coming in here fresh Saint Segal’s Chepstow return might just be worth a couple of lengths and he looked better than ever in south Wales where he made all for an impressive win over Il Ridoto.
He used to be his own worst enemy by being too keen, but experience has made a man of him and he looks a proper steeplechaser now with his very good jumping a key weapon.
He’ll very likely be on the front end here under Ciaran Gethings and he might just love the combination of Exeter and decent ground, even though he’s not run here in 25 starts.
That’s surprising given Williams’ superb record at this course (19 wins from 84 at 23%) but given he thrives on the undulations of Chepstow I think he’ll get on just fine with the similar ups and downs around here.
He certainly looks a bigger player than his odds imply getting weight from the two market leaders.
The Verdict: Back SAINT SEGAL in the 2.25 Exeter
Tetley looks a smooth wager for Hobbs and White
Earlier on at Exeter TINY TETLEY looks a good bet in the ICL Concious Of Our Impact ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase over three miles.
Again, fitness is an angle here with Nicholls’ Quebecois and Joe Tizzard’s Western Knight both coming in here fresh, while Tiny Tetley had a run that will likely have done him the world of good in a Cheltenham handicap hurdle two weeks ago.
With form figures at Exeter of 1-2-1 this looks the obvious port of call for his chasing bow and with the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White team in terrific nick this looks a good spot for him getting 5lb from Doyen Quest – the other horse in the race that has had a run.
Nicholls admittedly usually wins this race, but Hobbs struck in this contest with Thyme Hill a few years ago and it’s interesting he and White switch Tiny Tetley to fences after that one spin over hurdles.
He’ll like the conditions, will likely be ridden prominently and I wouldn’t have him as the outsider of the four off these terms.
The Verdict: Back TINY TETLEY in the 1.50 Exeter
What’s the story (Mornington glory) at Hexham?
Finally, the ITV cameras make a rare journey to Hexham on Friday treating viewers to a couple of races from the beautiful Northumberland track.
George Bewley is a regular visitor from his Cumbrian base and after his 509/1 double at Ayr on Saturday it could be worth siding with his MORNINGTON BEACH in the Unibet More Extra Places Handicap Hurdle at 2.45.
This race has a fair few exposed types in it but Mornington Beach isn’t one of them and the point-to-point winning grey has caught the eye in two previous visits to this track.
Firstly, she ran well in a bumper here on her Rules debut in June when leading a quarter of a mile from home before she got tired, while last time she ran a huge race in second in a novice hurdle at 80/1.
The latter race was a big step forward and she gave the 1/4 favourite Spadestep a real fright, trading at 2.88 on Betfair in-running despite that huge SP.
Both of those Hexham efforts were over two miles, but improvement is expected now she tackles 2m4f given her dam and talented half-brother (Corrigeen Rock) were winners over the distance.
Double-figure prices and four places seriously underestimate her from the foot of the weights.
The Verdict: Back MORNINGTON BEACH in the 2.45 Hexham
Preview posted at 1600 GMT on 06/11/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.