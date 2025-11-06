Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Exeter and Hexham ITV Racing Friday November 7

Lucky Saint to show fizz in Haldon Gold Cup

It’s a big day for Paul Nicholls on Friday with Kalif Du Berlais scheduled to make his seasonal reappearance in the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and it’s a race the Ditcheat trainer has used as a stepping stone to greater things many times before.

The Champion Chase could be the endgame for this horse and if he’s going to be competing in one of those he wants to be going close in this limited handicap off 156, but first time out on decent ground might not be ideal for him.

Indeed, it remains to be seen if he even runs, but either way I want to back Jane Williams’ SAINT SEGAL who could be seen to advantage both tactically and from a fitness perspective.

With Kalif Du Berlais, JPR One and Martator all coming in here fresh Saint Segal’s Chepstow return might just be worth a couple of lengths and he looked better than ever in south Wales where he made all for an impressive win over Il Ridoto.

He used to be his own worst enemy by being too keen, but experience has made a man of him and he looks a proper steeplechaser now with his very good jumping a key weapon.

He’ll very likely be on the front end here under Ciaran Gethings and he might just love the combination of Exeter and decent ground, even though he’s not run here in 25 starts.

That’s surprising given Williams’ superb record at this course (19 wins from 84 at 23%) but given he thrives on the undulations of Chepstow I think he’ll get on just fine with the similar ups and downs around here.

He certainly looks a bigger player than his odds imply getting weight from the two market leaders.

The Verdict: Back SAINT SEGAL in the 2.25 Exeter